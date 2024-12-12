REPORT: Auburn Hosting Transfer Portal DL for Visit
The Auburn Tigers are yet to make any additions via the transfer portal, but it is expected to soon as they are set to host intriguing visitors.
A visitor currently on the Plains is Dallas Walker IV, a defensive lineman who spent the previous three seasons with Western Kentucky and played for Texas A&M for two seasons prior to that.
Walker, a 6-foot-4, 318-pound native of Nashville, Tenn., is rated as a three-star transfer and is currently the No. 37 defensive lineman in the portal according to On3.
Walker is coming off his best collegiate season yet. Walker appeared in 13 games for Western Kentucky in 2024, ending the year with an interception, a pass deflection, a forced fumble and 45 total tackles.
Walker held seven SEC offers coming out of high school, eight including Oklahoma who had not yet joined the SEC when Walker was a prospect. 247Sports had Walker listed as a three-star recruit, the No. 478 player nationally and the No. 46 defensive tackle according to 247Sports.
With Auburn losing T.J. Lindsey and Gake Keys to the transfer portal and Jayson Jones declaring for the NFL Draft, landing an experienced defensive lineman such as Walker via the portal will be a top priority for head coach Hugh Freeze and company.
Landing Walker could be beneficial to the four defensive lineman, five-star Malik Autry, four-stars Jourdin Crawford and Antonio Coleman and three-star Darrion Smith, Auburn signed in its 2025 haul as Walker could help teach them.
Walker would bring size and experience to an Auburn defensive line unit that will be on the younger end next season.
