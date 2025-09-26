Auburn Legend Caught in Feud with Tua Tagovailoa
AUBURN, Ala.- Recent comments made by former Alabama and Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa drew criticism from Auburn Tigers quarterback Cam Newton in a recent episode of his 4th-and-1 podcast.
Newton said Tagovailoa needs to focus more on himself before looking at others.
“What you cannot do is micromanage individuals in the NFL… did you not fumble the ball, did you not have an errant pass? Start focusing on the man in the mirror.”
Tagovailoa stated in a press conference, after a Miami Dolphins 31-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills, that he wants to see his teammates in the video room evaluating.
“I want to see if these same guys are watching film on Tuesday, and I want to see how everyone goes about their process.”
Tagovailoa responded to Newton’s comments on Thursday. He felt that Newton was all talk.
“I want to see anybody on the streets come play QB. Cam Newton is doing his thing in media, but it's easier to be able to hold a clicker and talk about it.”
But what Tagovailoa failed to realize is that Newton’s accolades exceed his own. Newton not only has a Heisman trophy and a national championship (with nowhere near as much talent as Tagovailoa had at Alabama when he won his title), but he’s also an NFL MVP and made it to a Super Bowl.
Newton made an appearance on ESPN’s First Take and did not hold back.
“Part of me wants to admit to say that anybody can go 0-3 (the current Miami Dolphins record) anybody can look at the picture and say, did I lie though.”
Newton has 32,382 passing yards, 194 passing touchdowns in his NFL career. To go on top of that, Newton also has 5,628 rushing yards and 75 rushing touchdowns.
With that, it is relatively safe to say Newton knows what he is talking about.
Fellow First Take host Stephen A. Smith also chimed in on the Tagovailoa situation, reminding him of Newton’s accomplishments.
“If Tua has an issue with what you’re saying, then breakdown and critique what you’re saying as opposed to going to a fallback that’s reserved for journalists and pundits and commentators. You played.” Smith said in a loud tone. “You stared at that position, and he’s acting like you never did this before.”
Newton’s jersey will be retired by Auburn in two weeks when they host rival Georgia. This new development will likely have more chapters written in the coming days. Miami hosts the New York Jets on Monday night in a matchup where both teams have yet to win a game.