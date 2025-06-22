Auburn Potentially Favorites For Five-Star OT Recruit
The Auburn Tigers had a bit of a rough go at recruiting this summer, as head coach Hugh Freeze’s squad is currently set to exit the summer of 2025 with fewer recruits than it began the summer with. With the loss of four-star Shadarius Toodle still fresh in many fans’ minds, Freeze is eager to add a new piece to silence his doubters.
Freeze may have his answer in five-star offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho. Sunday, the 6-foot-7, 345-pounder told Chad Simmons of On3 Recruits that not only is he considering moving up his commitment date from Aug. 5, but also that one team has emerged as his “number one.”
That team was not named specifically, but experts currently have Oregon as the projected program. Auburn is still in strong standing, being in the top four.
Iheanacho has stated that his decision has come down to Auburn, LSU, Penn State and Oregon; the latter of which holds three predictions from the 247 Sports staff. Regardless of these predictions, Iheanacho has shown significant interest in Coach Freeze’s squad, visiting as recently as June 6.
An absolute power to behold on the field, Iheanacho allowed zero sacks in his junior season, earning him Conference Offensive Player of the Year honors, even though linemen rarely win any honors outside of their position.
247 Sports’ Gabe Brooks said that Iheanacho presents a “Bullish, physical run game presence with immense size and frame dimensions who could potentially provide valuable roster flexibility.”
Brooks was perhaps most impressed with Iheanacho’s “enormous physical traits with plenty of length to live outside… he could provide tone-setting brute force.”
Of course, it’s not all sunshine and rainbows for the offensive lineman, as Brooks notes he can be “Sometimes rigid in movement patterns, and mammoth size dictates the need for maintaining body control and balance.”
Brooks doesn’t miss the fact that Iheanacho could very well be playing on Sundays in the next few years– like any other prospect, though, he’ll need the right training to do so.
Auburn has demonstrated need at the offensive line positions, so Iheanacho could have the opportunity to make an impact from the very moment he steps on Auburn’s campus– he’ll have to choose Freeze’s squad first.