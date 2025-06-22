4-Star LB Commit Flips to Rival

BREAKING: Four-Star LB Shadarius Toodle has Flipped from Auburn to Georgia, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’3 235 LB from Mobile, AL had been Committed to the Tigers since July 2024



“If you want to be the best, why not play with the best?”https://t.co/XcZMcvPJES pic.twitter.com/Wg4J4MTdNJ