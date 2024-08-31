Auburn Predicted to Flip 5-Star Ohio State Commitment
Auburn Football could be walking away this weekend with a win over Alabama A&M and with a major flip on the recruiting trail. 247 Sports’ Tom Loy has logged a Crystal Ball Prediction that the cornerback Na’eem Offord will flip his commitment from Ohio State to Auburn.
"After talking to multiple sources recently, I tossed in a 247Sports Crystal Ball pick for Auburn to eventually flip five-star cornerback and Ohio State commit Na'eem Offord," wrote Loy on X. "We'll see if they can get it done."
The five-star recruit is scheduled to visit Auburn this weekend. If he likes what he sees, he could be the next big recruit eyeing to play on the Plains.
Offord is the sixth-ranked player in the country and the top-ranked player from Alabama. Keep in mind that in-state ranking because Offord is one of just-two top-10 players from the state not to be committed to the Tigers. The other is the sixth-ranked Zion Grady. One at a time though. The eye is on the top-ranked prize right now.
Auburn has eight of the top 10 recruits committed with the other two committed to Ohio State. Here is a big chance to make it nine and get closer to a sweep.
The Tigers are ranked fifth in the 2025 recruiting class rankings on 247 Sports. A recent tear on the recruiting trail had them soar up the rankings after falling into the low teens. Ohio State is ahead of them with the top recruiting class. Flipping Offord would likely help them crack the top four.
Should Auburn manage to flip this prized recruit, he would, naturally, immediately become their top commit. Their current top commit, edge Jared Smith, is the second-ranked player from Alabama.
Auburn will hope to use the proximity angle in keeping Offord in state. He's from Birmingham, Ala., roughly two hours from Auburn. However, it's certainly closer than the 570 miles to Columbus, Ohio.
Offord will see Auburn take on Alabama A&M on Saturday. Kick-off is set for 6:30 CDT.