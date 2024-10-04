Auburn Tigers Basketball a Finalist for Historic Commit for Program
Auburn Tigers Men’s Basketball is one of the final teams in the running for a highly ranked recruit. Five-star power forward Bryson Tiller included the Tigers in his final four choices. Auburn joins Georgia Tech, Indiana and Kansas in the running for Tiller.
The Tigers have a chance to land historically good talent for the program. According to 247Sports, Tiller would be the second-highest-rated recruit in program history behind Jabari Smith.
Tiller, a 6-foot-9, 240-pound athlete is the 20th-ranked player in the country and the fourth-ranked player from Georgia on 247Sports. He’s the 14th-ranked player in the country on On3.
As a testament to Auburn's success under Bruce Pearl, these top talents would be playing for the program back to back.
The prospect from Atlanta competes in Overtime Elite, a top developmental league and academy for young basketball players.
In addition to the schools included in his final four, Tiller has offers from elite programs such as Alabama, North Carolina, Villanova and Virginia. There is a blue blood or two among those Auburn beat out to be a finalist for Tiller. That's not a small feat.
Auburn landed its first commitment of the 2025 cycle in Simon Walker last week.
Meanwhile, Kiyan Anthony, the son of 10-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony, included Auburn in his top three choices earlier this week. They’re still in the running for top 2025 recruit AJ Dybantsa too.
Some top players, incuding the son of an NBA player, could make noise for the program. The Tigers have a chance to recruit a histoically good class for the school.
That is what you want to see in a program that sees itself as up and coming, trying to show it can become one of the best.
Recently, head coach Bruce Pearl preached scheduling opponents like a top program was a big step. Now, they are laying the building blocks to recruit like a top program.