Auburn Tigers Linebacker Showing Star Potential in Freshman Campaign
AUBURN, Ala.- With the Auburn Tigers (4-4) defeating the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-6) 33-24 Saturday afternoon, there is one player that stands out on the field and, quite frankly, deserves some national recognition. His name is Xavier Atkins.
Atkins had himself yet another great game yesterday, as he has all season long. Against Arkansas, Atkins tallied 13 tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble and four tackles for loss. He matched a season and career high with 4.0 TFLs and recorded his sixth and seventh sacks of the season, his third game this year with two sacks. But at this point in the season, this is just another outing for Atkins.
His primary job against Arkansas was to spy and contain shifty Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green. To say he completed that assignment is an understatement. Atkins has led the team or tied for the team lead in tackles in all five SEC games, totaling 49 tackles in five league games (9.8 tackles per game).
Taylen Green was limited to 14 rushing yards on seven carries. The plays that Green usually makes against opponents just was not happening against Auburn. By comparison, in the Razorbacks’ last outing before playing Auburn, Green rushed for 85 yards on 12 carries against the Texas A&M Aggies.
Coming into the game against Arkansas, Atkins was the SEC’s leading tackler on the year. He now sits at second place in the SEC, only behind LSU defensive back A.J. Haulcy. However, he is still the SEC’s leader in tackles for loss.
So far this season, Atkins has 61 total tackles, 45 of which are solo, seven sacks, an interception and two forced fumbles. Atkins is in his first season on the Plains. Last season, he was with the LSU Tigers. With LSU, he only totaled three tackles.
To put it simply, DJ Durkin and Hugh Freeze found themselves a hidden gem when they snagged Atkins out of the transfer portal. Atkins has accounted for two of the four 4.0 TFL games in the SEC this season and has 13.0 TFL on the year, the most for an underclassman since Nick Coe had 13.5 in 2018; most by an inside LB since DeShaun Davis had 15.0 in 2018
Auburn on SI’s Gunner Norene actually predicted that Atkins would be the breakout player on the Auburn defense, and he has not disappointed. Atkins will have a chance to improve on this breakout season next Saturday against the Kentucky Wildcats.