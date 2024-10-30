Auburn Quarterback Commitment Deuce Knight Is a 'Fascinating' Talent
The Auburn Tigers possess one of the most fascinating recruiting commitments of the past several years, for any college football program, with quarterback Deuce Knight. Flipping him from his Notre Dame commitment will pay dividends, and here’s an explanation of his talents and quarterback journey.
The 6-foot-4 and 210-pound signal caller’s athleticism allows him to be a Mississippi state champion in the high jump and long jump. It does not hurt that the Lucedale (Miss.) George County standout is also one of the nation’s fastest quarterback recruits and possesses a live arm. Check out the following video of Knight launching a pass during a long-ball competition:
Seeing Knight play live or on film helps a person understand his all-around physical tools being special. From a style perspective, he’s similar to Lamar Jackson with his dual-threat abilities. Here’s part what 247 national recruiting analyst Andrew Ivins states about Knight’s talents prior to the 2023 season:
“Should be viewed as a potential lottery ticket in the 2025 cycle with a monster payout. Has proven to be a rather streaky player at times under the lights, but the good is really good, and the raw traits separate him from a lot of his peers. Built for a modern spread attack that wants to move its quarterback around and get them involved in the run game while also looking to generate explosive plays through the air.”
Ivins is spot on with that evaluation from just over a year ago. Watching Knight develop as a passer during the 2023 season, the seven-on-seven offseason, and into the middle of Knight’s senior year, gives credence to why it’s far more than the athletic gifts that this young man possesses now.
Here’s a breakdown of Knight’s game since watching him play live last season for the first time until now with his recent breakout game including rushing and passing total of 651 yards and 9 touchdowns.
Knight’s quarterback journey begins with him staying true to his roots. Seeing Knight play live with his George County team while hosting traditional Mississippi prep power Picayune Memorial last season, the same squad with now Auburn edge defender Jamonta Waller, is an eye-opening experience. Not knowing what to expect from live action, two things stood out from the game.
First, be careful what you wish for because of his athletic talent. Coming after Knight with blitzes can result in success, but it can also lead to a long touchdown run by a fabulous athlete. Knight’s burst and straight-line speed allow him to take one to the house. He also utilizes juke moves usually reserved for smaller running backs and slot receivers; watching his long frame change directions is impressive.
Second, while sometimes inconsistent as a passer, Knight’s deft touch on deep shots and fade balls is tremendous. Even against tight coverage Knight’s passing ability allows him to drop a pass just over the arms of a defensive back into the arms of his intended target.
Seeing that game live, no question the then-junior quarterback’s upside is evident but there’s still much more to improve. Knight’s quarterbacking expedition starts to trend upward shortly afterward.
While watching him during the Oxford Elite 11 Regional, Knight denotes that he is just three sessions in with QB Country out of Mobile. It’s one of the nation’s most respected quarterback training groups. Unlike many 2025 signal-callers heading for college football with years working with a quarterback trainer, Knight is just starting. The growth between his day at the Elite 11 Regional and a few months later is stark.
Quarterback is more than just possessing a big arm like Knight provides. Moving the safety with one’s eyes, consistently going through progressions, and not relying only on pre-snap reads, and knowing the best trajectory to throw a pass often combine to result in the best outcome. During the OT7 Championship in Tampa, he lit up secondaries because of his increased quarterback knowledge.
It’s like the light went on. He’s making deep passes on the other side of a defensive back as Knight anticipates a receiver’s long-term position within the route. Defensive backs are consistently caught off guard by Knight’s decision-making and ball placement.
Almost every recruiting analyst and scout in attendance is buzzing about Knight’s performance. Perhaps the biggest takeaway is not the deep shots he is connecting on but rather the patience to not force the football into harm’s way. Sometimes a 5-yard check-down pass is the best option and Knight shows he understands this concept numerous times.
Part of Knight’s progress is his hard work. Credit to the George County coaching staff and QB Country, for helping him showcase the big-time potential that’s been so obvious to anyone scouting this young man.
Knight’s athleticism, arm strength, and new knowledge of being a prudent passer assembled to work together is why he is destroying the competition during his senior season. Watching his film, there’s no question he’s a far better player than last season. It’s blatant.
It will be fun to see him play again before this season concludes. Knight is one of the nation’s most fascinating recruits of the past several years, and Auburn football stands to be the long-term beneficiary.