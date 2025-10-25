Auburn Tigers Show Mettle in 33-24 Win Over Arkansas Razorbacks
The Auburn Tigers secured a win in Fayetteville over the Arkansas Razorbacks, 33-24. Jackson Arnold was benched for Ashton Daniels just before halftime, and the Auburn defense forced four consecutive turnovers in the fourth quarter en route to the victory.
Auburn jumped out to a 10-0 lead early thanks to a turnover on downs by the Razorbacks on their first drive. The Tigers responded with a 9-play, 67-yard drive that was capped by a 23-yard Cam Coleman touchdown.
However, the Razorbacks responded in the second quarter. Arkansas completed a 6-play, 83-yard march and a 4-play, 48-yard drive to take a 14-10 lead, storming back out front. Auburn tried to respond with a late touchdown drive before the half, but Arnold threw a back-breaking 89-yard pick-six to Kani Walker.
The interception would be Arnold’s final play of the day.
The second half began with Ashton Daniels under center, and the Auburn offense put up a barrage of field goals with the Stanford transfer at the helm. Over the next 30 minutes of game time, Alex McPherson drilled five field goals to bring his game total to six, racking up 18 of the Tigers’ 33 points against the Razorbacks.
Arkansas tried to bounce back, but Razorback quarterback Taylen Green developed a turnover problem. Green threw three 4th-quarter interceptions, including a 49-yard pick-six to Tulane transfer Rayshawn Pleasant that put the Tigers up 27-24 and gave Auburn its first lead of the second half.
The final three Arkansas drives all ended in turnovers as well, one via an Omega Blake fumble and the final two via interceptions from Green. Pleasant secured his second interception of the quarter on the Razorbacks’ penultimate drive, and the game was sealed by a Kensley Louidor-Faustin interception with under a minute to play to secure the 33-24 win.
Auburn’s rushing attack was the key for the Tigers’ offense, with Jeremiah Cobb rushing for a career-high 153 yards on 28 carries. Daniels threw for 77 yards, and Arnold threw for 73 yards, a touchdown, and an interception.
The Auburn defense had an excellent day, keeping an Arkansas offense in check that entered the weekend No. 4 in total offense. Auburn also limited quarterback Taylen Green to just 14 rushing yards and 268 passing yards.
The most encouraging thing about the day, though, was the fight that the team showed after a second quarter in which everything that could go wrong did. In the past few weeks, this Auburn team has laid down and died when faced with similar adversity.
However, head coach Hugh Freeze’s squad was able to bounce back under Daniels and earned a gutsy comeback victory on the road.
The win moves Auburn to 4-4 on the season and 1-4 in SEC play. The Tigers will return home to The Plains next week, hosting the Kentucky Wildcats in Jordan-Hare Stadium at 6:30 p.m. CDT.