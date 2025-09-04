Auburn Tigers Suffer Injury Blow Ahead of Clash with Ball State
Auburn Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze announced on Thursday that Damari Alston, who’d injured his shoulder against Baylor, is officially listed as out ahead of the Tigers’ matchup with Ball State.
Alston, a senior, rushed for 84 yards and a crucial touchdown against the Bears, which was enough to land the Atlanta native as the eighth-best rusher in the SEC, while his quarterback, Jackson Arnold, leads the charge with 137.
Alston sat behind Auburn standout back Jarquez Hunter for the majority of his career, but still posted decent stats throughout his first few years. The 5-foot-9, 214-pounder is pushing dangerously close to 1,000 yards in his Auburn career, currently standing at 765 yards with six touchdowns.
The senior joined the Tigers as the third-best running back in his class, and holds rushing records for Woodward Academy total career rushing yards, with 4,195, as well as touchdowns, with 62.
Thankfully, this year’s Tigers lineup is deep and talented, committed next men up philosophy. Jeremiah Cobb also rushed 16 times for the Tigers against Baylor. He had 74 yards and added a touchdown.
UConn transfer Durrell Robinson also saw the field against Baylor. His single carry came in a crucial period of the game in the second half. He’s in line to see an increased workload on Saturday as well.
Freshman Omar Mabson II got rave reviews during fall camp, but he didn’t see the field last week against Baylor.
Auburn is currently a 43.5-point favorite over Ball State, so theoretically, there’s no need to rush Alston back from his shoulder injury.
There’s hope among the Auburn faithful that it will be a comfortable win where Freeze can empty his bench for young players like Mabson and five-star freshman quarterback Deuce Knight.
How Freeze plans to utilize his personnel remains to be seen, but the one thing we know for sure, Auburn will be without Alston.
The Alston-less Tigers will take on the Ball State Cardinals this Saturday. Kickoff on the Plains is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CST and will be broadcast on ESPNU.