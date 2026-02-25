Auburn Tigers to Watch During NFL Combine in Indy

Six Auburn Tigers from the 2025 team were invited to Indianapolis for the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, one of the last chances for prospects to boost their stock before the NFL Draft in April.

Auburn was one of 12 SEC programs with six or more players invited, and one of 23 such programs in the country. With the event less than 24 hours away, here is what to watch for as each former Tiger takes the field in Lucas Oil Stadium.

Keldric Faulk, Edge

As with most edge rushers, explosivity testing will be key for Faulk. However, he is a player who needs to have an especially impressive weekend in Indianapolis, as much of his draft stock is due to his outstanding athletic upside.

Despite a 7-sack season as a sophomore, he put up just two in 2025, leading many to question whether or not he can be an effective pass rusher at the NFL level. Despite that, his power on tape and ability to defend the run have kept him solidly in the first round of NFL mock drafts.

The key measurements to watch for Faulk, should he take part in them, are the vertical jump, broad jump, and the 40-yard dash, 10-yard split. Both jumping tests are a good measure of a player’s explosiveness, and are an area in which many of the NFL’s best pass rushers tested extremely well.

Though the 40-yard dash might not seem overly important at first glance for edge rushers since it measures long speed, the splits within the event can actually be quite critical. The 10-yard split is an extremely effective metric for measuring a player’s get-off and quick burst, which is key to playing off the edge at a high level.

In fact, each of the three First Team All-Pro edge rushers from the 2025 NFL season (Myles Garrett, Will Anderson Jr, and Micah Parsons) posted a 10-yard split in the 88th percentile or higher at the Combine.

Though there are a few doubts about Faulk’s ability to play with power off the edge, showcasing true explosiveness would likely push the former Tiger up some draft boards around the league. Even with a lack of production, an edge rusher of that athletic caliber who is just 20 years old will be highly coveted.

Connor Lew, Center

The main storyline for Lew will be which events he chooses to participate in after tearing his ACL in Auburn’s game against Missouri back in October. Though he is still the top pure center prospect in the draft according to most insiders, a solid showing could boost him past some guards and tackles in the class that could move to center, such as Iowa’s Gennings Dunker.

Another key piece of the event for Lew will be speaking with teams about the progress he has made since his injury. Before tearing his ACL, Lew was frequently projected into the back third of the first round. However, post-injury mocks have seen him taken as low as the third round.

If Lew can show NFL teams that he is on a good track for recovery, his frame, experience, and cerebral playing style should make him a firm second-round selection and secure his place as the first center off the board.

Keyron Crawford, Edge

Much like Faulk, Crawford will need to test well in the same measures of explosiveness. However, it is for slightly different reasons. Whereas Faulk is a known power rusher that needs to answer minor explosiveness questions, Crawford’s entire pass rush repertoire is built on getting off the line quickly.

When engaged with blockers, Crawford can easily be shut down and neutralized, something that was evident on tape both throughout the season and at the Senior Bowl earlier in January. If Crawford can test extremely well in explosiveness, it will provide reassurance that he is athletic enough to be a pure speed rush-style designated pass rusher at the next level.

Additionally, a large majority of this year’s edge rush class are prospects that profile as smaller, speed rushing designated pass rushers. So, if Crawford can out-test some of that competition, such as Oklahoma’s R Mason Thomas, Texas Tech’s Romello Height, and Tennessee’s Joshua Josephs, he could very well jump those players on draft night.

Dillon Wade, Offensive Lineman

Wade is one of the more flexible offensive linemen in this year’s class, with experience playing both tackle and guard for significant periods of time. He started his career as a left tackle at Tulsa and played tackle for Auburn in 2023, his first season on The Plains. Wade then moved from tackle to guard in the middle of the 2024 season, where he remained for the rest of his collegiate career.

Wade showcased plus athleticism in college with solid movement ability, especially once he was playing on the inside. The 3-cone drill and 20-yard shuttle will both be key for Wade, as both drills have been predictors of future stars on the offensive line for years. Each drill measures a player’s agility, which is a key part of moving effectively in the trenches, especially in pass protection.

I doubt a team will draft Wade to play tackle for them, but a good weekend of testing could see a team take him higher than expected due to his potential as a guard who can also play swing tackle in case of emergency, which players like Bobby Hart have made careers out of.

Jeremiah Wright, Offensive Lineman

Wright was Auburn’s second Senior Bowl attendee this season, joining Crawford in Mobile. He delivered a fun highlight, taking down Alabama’s LT Overton in a callout at midfield to the cheers of his teammates. Overall, he continued to show that he’s at his best moving downhill in the run game.

The main areas to watch for Wright will be his measurables and his agility testing. Arm length is extremely important in the trenches, though admittedly less so in the interior as opposed to tackle or edge rusher. Linemen with longer arms are able to make first contact, which can neutralize opposing defenders and keep them off balance.

However, agility testing will be the most important metric for Wright at the combine. His lack of movement skills is his main critique on tape, and he could quell some of those fears if he tests well in the 3-cone and the 20-yard shuttle. However, poor scores would take Wright down on most draft boards in the league.

Bobby Jamison-Travis, Defensive Lineman

The best thing Jamison-Travis has going for him is his immense size. At 6-foot-4 and 322 pounds, he can be a stalwart in the running game, primarily as a nose tackle. If his combine measurables match his listed size, those alone will draw NFL interest.

The bench press will be one to watch for the Auburn lineman, as putting a number up to match the strength seen on tape will be nice positive reinforcement. Additionally, as with the two Auburn edge rushers, some solid explosiveness testing could boost him up the board. It is extremely difficult to find large interior defenders with some juice to their game, and those players have rapidly become more and more valuable.

