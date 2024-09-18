Bradyn Joiner Quickly Rising Through the Ranks at Auburn
Auburn Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze has talked extensively about the young players on his roster who make an impact.
The offensive line is no different as redshirt freshman Bradyn Joiner has held his own to start the season.
After not seeing any action last season, Joiner was determined to get on the field this year.
“For me to come in and not play, it just struck a nerve in me,” Joiner said. “I made it for sure I was going to play this year, that was my goal. I faced a lot of adversity this year and all that just built up this summer. Every rep I was attacking it like it was my last rep. Every snap I’m going to play to the best of my ability.”
While that determination never faded, he had to impress the head coach. Freeze was unsure if Joiner would ever see significant playing time in an Auburn uniform. Joiner proved him wrong quickly.
“Joiner is a kid that I honestly thought that maybe we should consider that he needs to go somewhere else at some point and here the guy is playing significant snaps for us and will this week again,” Freeze said.
Joiner reflected on his performance against New Mexico. That opportunity meant everything to him.
“It was really fun, I have a passion for the game that I just love,” Joiner said. “I just want to know the game and being able to participate on the Auburn football team just means a lot to me."
He’s established himself as a key guy and is eager to win. Joiner is confident that the Auburn offensive line can compete with anyone in the country.
“We feel like any team you put us against, we’re gonna roll them off the ball,” Joiner said.
Joiner can play all three positions on the interior of the offensive line. It’s a versatility that will benefit the Tigers now and Joiner for the rest of his football career.
“It’s valuable for me because I’m a general on the offense. Everywhere I’ve been I feel like I’ve always been a general,” Joiner said. “Now, being able to play center and guard, just knowing what everybody is doing.”
Joiner and the Tigers have the opportunity to show what they got against an SEC opponent when they host Arkansas at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT. ESPN will carry the broadcast.