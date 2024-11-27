Everything You Need to Know for Auburn vs Memphis Maui Invitational
The No. 4 Auburn Tigers take on the Memphis Tigers in the Maui Invitational Championship Game on Wednesday night.
Auburn is coming off an 85-72 win over No. 12 North Carolina in which it never trailed last night, improving to 6-0 on the season and earning their third win over a ranked opponent this season. Memphis, also 6-0 on the season, upset No. 2 UConn in overtime on Monday and beat Michigan State last night.
Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl knows the grind of playing three games against some of college basketball’s best teams will pay off later in the season.
“Because we have three games in three days, it's a little bit like an NCAA Tournament weekend,” Pearl said. “We have two games in three days, right? Two games in three days in the tournament. And I think more just as the quality of the opponent again, that you're going to play, I think one thing that should serve us well is our depth.”
On that note, here’s everything you need to know for the game.
How to watch the Auburn Tigers take on the Memphis Tigers in the Maui Invitational Championship
The television broadcast for the game can be found on ESPN, Dan Shulman and Jay Bilas will have the call. Tip-off is set for 4 p.m. CT.
How to listen to the Auburn Tigers take on the Memphis Tigers
The Auburn Sports Network broadcast can be heard locally on 94.3 FM, on affiliate stations throughout the Southeast, or streamed anywhere on the Auburn Tigers app or on AuburnTigers.com.
Andy Burcham, Randall Dickey and Brad Law will have the radio call.
Series history between the Auburn Tigers and the Memphis Tigers
Auburn and Memphis have met three times previously. The two most recent times have been at Holiday Hoopsgiving in Atlanta. Auburn leads the series 2-1 with Memphis winning the most recent meeting 82-73
This is the third time that head coach Bruce Pearl will face off against Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway.
AUBURN-MEMPHIS SERIES
W, 78-64 on 1/2/1953 in Memphis
W, 74-71 on 12/12/2020 in Atlanta
L, 73-82 on 12/10/2022 in Atlanta
Key Players to Watch
Auburn’s front-court trio of Johni Broome, Dylan Cardwell and Chaney Johnson are all shooting over 60 percent from the floor this season. Johnson is shooting 65.1% (28-43), Cardwell 64.3% (9-14) and Broome 60.5% (52-86). As a group, they are shooting 62.2% (89-143).
Four players are averaging double figures for Memphis led by PJ Haggarty, who is averaging 21.3 points a contest. The redshirt sophomore guard had 22 points in the Maui Invitational opener against UConn, before adding 16 in the semifinal win over Michigan State.
Betting Odds
Auburn is favored to pick up the win over Memphis according to ESPN Bet. Here is the spread, money lines and over/under as of Wednesday morning.
Spread: Auburn (-9.5)
Moneylines: Auburn (-450), Iowa State (+350)
O/U: 156.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER