Former Auburn DB Signs Massive Contract with New England Patriots
The New England Patriots have signed former Auburn Tigers’ defensive back Carlton Davis to a three-year, $60-million deal, according to CBS Sports. Of that total, $34.5 million is guaranteed.
Davis last played for the Detroit Lions in 2024 who had one of the top defenses in the league. Unfortunately for the Lions and Davis, they were one of the most injury-plagued teams in the NFL a season ago. This included Davis who missed part of the 2024 season with a broken jaw. He now heads to the Patriots with a new contract and a change of scenery.
Davis was a star in college for the Tigers. He played in 38 games, making 138 tackles over his three-year career. He had five tackles for loss including half of a sack. He also had four interceptions, 29 pass deflections, three fumble recoveries and a forced fumble during that same time.
The Patriots will be the third team for the defensive back. After college, he was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second round at the 63rd overall pick. During his time with the Buccaneers, he was part of the first-ever team to win a Super Bowl on their own field in Super Bowl LV. In seven seasons so far, Davis has 380 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 11 interceptions, 84 pass deflections, four forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries.
He will be part of a rebuilding Patriots team that has been struggling in recent years. With the signing of Davis and a few other defensive additions, the defense may be on its way there. However, there is plenty of work to still be done with the offense. Mike Vrabel has been brought in as the new head coach so there is a lot of promise as he is a defensive coach.