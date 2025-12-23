Patriots vs. Jets Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 17
The New England Patriots orchestrated a fourth-quarter comeback in Baltimore on Sunday Night Football to clinch a playoff spot, and now they have the AFC East title in their sights as they take on the New York Jets.
The Jets have lost three straight games, all by at least 23 points, and are now just 3-12 on the season. Meanwhile, the Patriots are a perfect 7-0 on the road.
Can the Patriots cover as huge road favorites at MetLife?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 17.
Patriots vs. Jets Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Patriots -13.5 (-108)
- Jets +13.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Patriots: -1000
- Jets: +650
Total
- 43.5 (Over -102/Under -118)
Patriots vs. Jets How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, December 28
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: MetLife Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Patriots record: 12-3
- Jets record: 3-12
Patriots vs. Jets Betting Trends
- The Patriots are 10-5 against the spread this season.
- The Jets are 7-8 against the spread this season.
- The OVER is 9-6 in the Patriots' games this season.
- The OVER is 9-6 in the Jets' games this season.
- The Patriots are 6-1 against the spread on the road this season.
- The Jets are 3-4 against the spread at home this season.
Patriots vs. Jets Injury Reports
Patriots Injury Report
- Robert Spillane – questionable
- Thayer Munford – questionable
- Khyiris Tonga – questionable
- Charles Woods – questionable
- Demario Douglas – questionable
- Kayshon Boutte – questionable
- TreVeyon Henderson – questionable
- Joshua Farmer – questionable
Jets Injury Report
- Justin Fields – questionable
- Eric Watts – questionable
- Francisco Mauigoa – questionable
- Mason Taylor – questionable
- Jay Tufele – questionable
Patriots vs. Jets Key Player to Watch
Drake Maye, Quarterback, New England Patriots
It took a few years, but it sure looks like the Patriots have found their next franchise quarterback. Drake Maye led another fourth-quarter comeback on Sunday night in Baltimore to clinch a playoff berth, and he has a great chance to get another win on Sunday at MetLife.
Maye threw for 380 yards with two touchdowns and one interception on 31 of 44 passing against the Ravens. That was the first time in his career he threw for more than 300 yards.
He now faces off against the Jets, a team he threw for 281 yards and a touchdown on 25 of 34 passing against in a 27-14 win back in Week 11.
Look for Maye to lead the Patriots to victory as they take another step toward clinching the division and top seed in the AFC.
Patriots vs. Jets Prediction and Pick
The Jets have packed it in for the season. They’ve been outscored 111-36 in the last three weeks, including a 29-6 loss in New Orleans last week.
Maybe New York decides to show up against its rival, but even with the Patriots’ laundry list of injuries, they’re a much more talented team than this Jets squad.
The Pats should be able to cover this two-touchdown spread given how the Jets have played in recent weeks.
Pick: Patriots -13.5 (-108)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
