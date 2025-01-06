Former Auburn Defensive Lineman Predicted to Return to Program
Former Auburn Tigers Defensive Lineman Jeffrey M’Ba re-enters the transfer portal and could be returning to the Plains next season, according to On3’s Pete Nakos and Steve Wiltfong.
The 6-foot-6, 302-pound defensive lineman from Libreville, Gabon, Africa, started off his gridiron days playing JUCO ball at Independence Community College in Kansas. He was recognized as the nation’s No. 1 JUCO prospect in 2022 following a couple of stellar seasons, collecting 50 total tackles with 15 TFL and three sacks.
He was recruited by Auburn’s then-defensive line coach Nick Eason, choosing the program over the likes of Oklahoma, Miami, South Carolina and Florida.
M’Ba had a silent first season with the Tigers, finishing with just six total tackles, one sack and a forced fumble.
Following his first and only campaign with the Tigers in 2022, M’Ba hit the transfer portal, where he traveled North and joined Purdue.
M’Ba enjoyed moderate success for the Boilermakers, churning out 16 total tackles with one sack and another forced fumble in 2023. He followed that up in 2024 by appearing in all 12 games as a Junior, recording 30 total tackles.
Thanks to new rules allowing JUCO athletes to maintain a full four years of NCAA eligibility, M’Ba gains another season of eligibility. He is currently in the transfer portal and looking for a way out of West Lafayette, Indiana.
If you trust the rumor mill, he might be making his way back to East Alabama.
M’Ba posted three schools he’s scheduled to visit on his X account: SMU, USC, and Auburn. According to a report by 247sports, M’Ba visited Auburn on Jan. 3 to Jan. 4.
On3’s Pete Nakos and Steve Wiltfong are teetering on their level of optimism, giving the return of M’Ba to Auburn’s ranks a 60% chance of occurring.
If he decides to join Auburn’s defensive front for the 2025 season, he’ll be walking into a defensive line on the brink of stardom. Hugh Freeze and company is bringing in some stout defensive tackles, including three 2025 four-star commits Malik Autry, Antonio Coleman, and Jourdin Crawford. Former Texas A&M and Western Kentucky DL Dallas Walker IV, along with former Sam Houston State edge rusher Chris Murray, highlight the additions coming to Auburn’s trenches in 2025.
M’Ba’s addition would certainly add a level of expertise that would help gel the incoming talent.