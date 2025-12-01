Four-Star Quarterback Decommits from Auburn in Wake of Golesh Hire
Following new Auburn Tigers head coach Alex Golesh’s introductory speech on the Plains, a second commit has decided that the Plains isn’t the place for him. Peyton Falzone, a four-star quarterback from Nazareth, Penn., officially decommitted from the Auburn Tigers on Monday.
Hayes Fawcett of Rivals was the first to break the news.
Following the departure of Bralan Womack, Falzone was the fourth-highest-ranked recruit in Auburn’s 2026 class and the only quarterback. He’s the 22nd-best quarterback in the 2026 class and the 11th-best player in his home state of Pennsylvania, and had been committed to the Tigers since June.
He’s the second departure of the day for the Tigers, who’d only seen one recruit leave the fold following the firing of Hugh Freeze. This decommitment raises questions about the future of the quarterback room in Auburn, particularly relating to the retention of rising sophomore quarterback Deuce Knight.
Falzone was set to be a development piece for a Tigers team that’s expected to start senior Stanford transfer Ashton Daniels next year. Despite expectations, though, Alex Golesh has maintained that the starting role is still up for grabs and will be for some time under his administration.
“I think in the perfect world we would love to know [who will start at quarterback] in January,” Golesh said in his introductory press conference, “but in our situation here we won’t, and we probably won’t until August, I would imagine, unless spring ball carries out in such a fashion that you’ll know.”
Auburn football’s 2026 class started the day as the 40th-ranked recruiting class in the country.