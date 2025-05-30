How to Watch Auburn Tigers vs. Central Connecticut State, Probable Starters, Preview
AUBURN, Ala. – Hosting an NCAA regional for the third time in four years, No. 4 Auburn will start sophomore Cam Tilly Friday at 6 p.m. CT against Central Connecticut State in the Tigers’ tournament opener.
Friday's game will be broadcast on the Auburn Sports Network and can be heard locally on Wings 94.3 FM. It will also be streamed digitally on ESPN+
“He’s trended better and better and better, and I think he’s ready for this,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. “We have the confidence and trust in him.”
Tilly started Auburn’s SEC Tournament game against Texas A&M, striking out six in 3.0 innings.
“His stuff, it’s undeniable,” Thompson said. “I think he’s growing every week, and he gives us an amazing chance to jump out here and get us started good on the mound.”
Tilly, who entered Auburn’s weekend rotation April 27 against Mississippi State, will make his sixth start of the season.
“He (Coach Thompson) talks a lot about these guys having trust in me going out there and getting this thing started,” Tilly said.
“I tell him when we announce him as the starter that he’s ready for this, and I believe that,” Thompson said. “This is an important time of the year for us.”
It’s an eight-day gap between Auburn’s SEC Tournament game and the Tigers’ regional matchup with the Blue Devils, an opportunity to reset and recharge while practicing and playing intrasquad games.
“I think we’re ready to go,” Thompson said. “I hope that’s the case where we’re as fresh as we’ve been in a long time and ready to come out and compete. I think we’ve done everything we could to put in the proper practice to give us a chance to be fresh and to be ready.
“I have a high amount of confidence in our defense. We’ll have to be ready. Can we shove the ball in the strike zone early?”
A student of history, Thompson informed his team of Auburn’s recent regional track record, which makes 2023’s early exit an outlier.
“We hear about two years ago a lot,” Thompson said. “In ’18, ’19 and ’22, we went 9-0 in three consecutive regionals. This is a new season. We’re in the moment, and a fast start is huge.
“We can’t try to go do more. We just have to be ready to play. These guys have a plethora of experience this year, have had a ton of success which should give them some confidence.
“They’re supposed to handle the at-bats, they’re supposed to dominate the routine play and they’re supposed to fill up the strike zone. The other thing I ask is I want them to run as hard as they can to first base. We’re not going to change our game now.
“Doing your job and making the plays you’re supposed to make. That’s what I want them to do. I think that’s a good level of baseball for us.”
PROBABLE STARTERS
Friday – So. RHP Cam Tilly (3-3, 5.00) vs. Jr. RHP Drew Munn (8-2, 4.34)
QUICK HITTERS
This weekend marks Auburn’s sixth regional appearance under head coach Butch Thompson.
The Tigers are 11-4 in regional play with three regional championships under Thompson.
The No. 4 national seed is tied with the 2003 Tigers for the highest in program history.
Auburn is one of seven programs to host a regional in three of the last four seasons.
The team is 25-6 at Plainsman Park this season, hitting .338 and outscoring opponents 269-139.
The Tigers tied a program record (1999) by going 12-3 at Plainsman Park in SEC play.
SCOUTING THE WOLFPACK
NC State enters the postseason with a 33-19 overall record and a 17-11 mark in the ACC, despite a 2-5 finish over its final three series of the season.
Offensively, the Wolfpack rank seventh in the ACC with a .290 batting average and have scored 394 runs on 495 hits, including 107 doubles and 63 home runs. Sophomore Chris McHugh has paced the lineup with a .378 average, 68 hits and 47 RBI to go along with 11 doubles and seven home runs.
On the mound, NC State owns a 4.89 team ERA, compiling 474 strikeouts and just 169 walks across 434.0 innings. The 169 walks are the fewest issued in the ACC this season.
SCOUTING THE HATTERS
Stetson enters the postseason with a 40-20 overall record and a 24-6 mark in the ASUN after going 6-3 in its final three series of the regular season. The Hatters earned the automatic bid by winning the conference tournament.
At the plate, the Hatters rank second in the league with a .280 batting average and recorded 375 runs on 558 hits, including 85 doubles and 46 home runs. Junior Isaiah Barkett is the driving force for the offense, posting a .380 batting average with his 79 hits, 12 doubles and 27 RBI, leading Stetson to back-to-back ASUN championships.
On the mound, Stetson has turned in a 4.12 staff ERA with 481 strikeouts and 219 walks in 518.0 innings. The 4.12 ERA and .247 average against are the top marks in the conference, and the ERA ranks top 20 in the country.
SCOUTING THE BLUE DEVILS
Central Connecticut heads into the postseason with a 31-15 overall record and a 23-7 mark in the NEC, despite a 4-5 stretch over its final three series of the regular season. Like Stetson, Central Connecticut earned the automatic bid by winning its conference championship.
Offensively, the Blue Devils lead the league and rank fourth in the country with a .331 batting average and have scored 411 runs on 531 hits, including 117 doubles, 24 triples and 36 home runs. Senior Aidan Redahan leads the country with a .458 batting average to go along with a team-leading 88 hits, 17 doubles, nine home runs and 69 RBI.
On the mound, CCSU has turned in a 5.27 staff ERA with 310 strikeouts and 162 walks in 382.2 innings. The ERA ranks first in the NEC, while the .281 opponent batting average is the second-best mark in the conference.
REGIONAL CENTRAL
For all information surrounding the Auburn Regional, including the weekend schedule, parking, merchandise and more, click here.