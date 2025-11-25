How to Watch, Everything You Need to Know for Auburn vs Michigan
LAS VEGAS, Nev.- The 21st-ranked Auburn Tigers (5-1) are set to take on the 7th-ranked Michigan Wolverines in their second game of the Players Era Festival tournament, and a rematch from last March’s Sweet Sixteen matchup, Tuesday evening. Auburn Tigers on SI has you covered on how to watch, a small preview, and betting odds for the Tigers’ matchup against the Wolverines.
Tuesday evening, the Auburn Tigers took down the Oregon Ducks 84-73 after a late run to pull away. The Michigan Wolverines also defeated their inaugural opponent Tuesday Evening in the Players Era tournament, winning 94-54 over San Diego State.
Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. CST and will be televised on TNT. Auburn enters the matchup as +3.5 underdogs, and the over/under is set at 159.5, according to ESPN’s Betsportsbook.
The Players Era tournament is similar to last season’s Maui Invitational tournament for Auburn.
“Each group will be ranked first through fourth. After head-to-head results, seeding will be determined by total point differential in group play (capped at 20 points per game), followed by total points scored and then fewest points allowed. The top seed in each division will compete in the championship game, while the remaining teams will be slotted into the third, fifth, and seventh place matchups based on their final standings.”
Keyshawn Hall returned to the starting lineup Tuesday evening for the Tigers after having a lower leg injury against the Houston Cougars and missing Auburn’s matchup against Jackson State. Hall was able to score 18 points, grab six rebounds, and had one assist in his return for the Tigers. He also played 36 minutes, despite being fresh off an injury.
The story of the game, however, is the reigniting of Tahaad Pettiford. Pettiford had 24 points, four rebounds, and four assists, but fouled out late in the game against Oregon. Pettiford is finally playing at a preseason All-SEC level after having a slow start to the season.
Michigan’s leading scorer is Yaxel Lendebord, who averages 15.0 points per game and is shooting an efficient 61.9% from the field. Lendeborg also averages 7.4 rebounds and 3.2 rebounds on the year thus far.
This matchup marks the beginning of a stretch of four of the next five games for Auburn against ranked opponents, with three of those matchups against top-10 opponents. Auburn’s next matchup in the tournament will be announced at the conclusion of the final game this evening, which is set to tip off at 11 p.m. CST.