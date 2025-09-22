Hugh Freeze Weighs in on Retirement of Former Auburn HC Bruce Pearl
The news of former Auburn Tigers basketball coach Bruce Pearl and his retirement sent shock waves all over the Plains. On Monday, Auburn football head coach Hugh Freeze opened his press conference, praising Pearl’s legacy.
Freeze began by acknowledging the great accomplishments Pearl built for the Auburn basketball program, while voicing the amount of respect he has for him not just as a coach, but as a person.
“Congratulations to coach Pearl, his record speaks for itself. Finals Fours and SEC titles, his draft picks, NCAA Tournaments. But truthfully, all of that is great, but he’s truly one of the best men that I’ve ever met,” said Freeze.
“He’s endeared himself to me as a friend and has been there every step of the way for me,” Freeze said. “Don’t know that I’ve ever met anyone that makes everybody in the room feel honored like he does.”
Now, the torch is officially passed to head coach Steven Pearl.
“But the good thing is, congratulations to his son, Steven, on this great opportunity to step in and start his career as a head coach at a wonderful place like Auburn. He’s put in years of investment in getting this program where it is,” Freeze said. “Happy for Steven, he’s also a good friend. Look forward to developing a deeper relationship with him like I have with his father, Bruce.”
“To Brandy and Bruce, congratulations. I have no idea what’s next for him, who knows. But I know they’ll have fun and enjoy some times together. So congratulations there,” said Freeze.
On the Plains, Freeze and Pearl have shared a great relationship and both have supported each other both on and off the field (and court), representing what the Auburn Family is.
Loyalty.
And, their relationship won’t stop there. As Pearl looks to be “Auburn’s senator,” focusing on being a good husband, a great father, and being the best grandfather. He’ll look to continue to support Freeze and Auburn anywhere, anytime.
“As an ambassador of Auburn, I will do everything I can to keep helping Auburn be the very best version of what it possibly can be,” said Pearl via AuburnMBB on X. “Trying to lead, trying to be an Auburn man and let this continue to be the best everything school, anywhere in the country,” said Pearl.
“And I can promise you, that when I can be at Auburn Arena, Jordan-Hare, Plainsman Park and all of our venues, I’m gonna be there,” Pearl said. “I’ll try to stay off the refs and umps as best as I possibly can.”
Right now, it seems Auburn fans can’t catch a break. With a heartfelt loss to Oklahoma this past weekend and now word of Pearl, it almost hits like salt in the wound. Yet, Pearl leaves behind a program he’s built from the ground up that no longer has to fight for national relevance and will continue to compete at that level.
And for Freeze, he’ll be looking to do the same, looking to rebound against the ninth-ranked Texas A&M Aggies Saturday, helping Auburn on the path to restoring its national prominence.