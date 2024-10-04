Key Georgia Bulldogs Players to Watch Against Auburn Tigers
The Auburn Tigers are still in search of their first SEC win of the 2024 campaign. They look to pick up that coveted win by overcoming long odds this weekend and upsetting the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs on the road.
Auburn is coming off a loss to No. 21 Oklahoma (now No. 19). Georgia is looking to bounce back after a loss to Alabama. It was their first regular season loss since they lost to the Florida Gators in 2020.
Let's look at who are the key Georgia players that the Tigers need to keep an eye on this Saturday.
Offense
Carson Beck, Quarterback
If the Tigers want any shot of beating Georgia, they need to shut down or at least slow down quarterback Carson Beck.
Beck is in his redshirt senior season with Georgia and his second as the Bulldogs’ starter. He is currently fourth in the SEC in passing yards with 1,119. The Jacksonville, Fla. native is 83-of-132 (62.8%) this season with 10 touchdowns to three interceptions.
Arian Smith, Wide Receiver
Smith, also a redshirt senior in his fifth season with Georgia, has caught 17 passes for 274 yards and two touchdowns. He leads the Bulldogs in receiving yards by a 60-yard margin and co-leads the team in receiving touchdowns.
Stopping Smith will go hand-in-hand with stopping Carson Beck.
Defense
Malachi Starks, Defensive Back
Starks, a junior in his third season with Georgia, also has 19 tackles and made the Bulldogs’ other interception this season. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound athlete from Jefferson, Ga. is looking to have another dominant season after his consensus First Team All-American campaign in 2023.
Dan Jackson, Defensive Back
Jackson, a redshirt senior in his sixth season with Georgia, is tied for the second-most tackles on the Bulldogs with 19. He has deflected a pass and has one of the Bulldogs’ two interceptions and one of their fumble recoveries. He is in his first year as a starter for Georgia.
Jalon Walker, Linebacker
Walker, a junior in his third season with Georgia, has recorded 15 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and one pass deflection so far this season. Like Jackson, Walker is a starter on Georgia’s defense for the first time and has made the most of his opportunity.
Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT. The television broadcast can be found on ABC and livestreamed on ESPN+.