“Rolling those trees used to mean something’: Auburn Fans Blast ESPN’s Staged Toomer’s Corner Celebration
Rolling Toomer’s Corner is undoubtedly one of Auburn University’s most cherished traditions, and the intersection of College and Magnolia is arguably one of the most recognizable landmarks in all of college sports.
Hundreds of individuals poured into town Tuesday evening to participate in a rather odd set of circumstances. Many Auburn fans might’ve been wondering the reason or specific occasion for the rolling since all Auburn sports are inactive until August.
We’re in the dead of summer, which usually brings a great amount of quietness on campus – minimal students, Camp War Eagle sessions preparing to wrap up, residents out of town of vacation, etc.
So why were Auburn’s famous oaks draped in white toilet paper in July?
“Auburn Family, we need YOU!” Auburn University posted on X earlier last week. “Join us Tuesday, July 8, as Eli Manning comes to the Plains to film an episode of Eli’s Places — and help us attempt to set a world record by rolling Toomer’s Corner like never before!
“We need students, alumni, fans, faculty, staff — the whole Auburn Family — to show up BIG,” the post added. “Tag your crew and get ready to roll.”
In a nutshell, the university urged fans to come out and support former Giants quarterback Eli Manning while he recorded an Auburn edition of "Eli’s Places," his personal ESPN+ show that explores various college football atmospheres and pageantry across the country.
And, not only did the administration encourage the entire Auburn community to participate in a fabricated rolling of Toomer’s Corner, it also included the motivation behind the event: to "set a world record."
To put in nicely, the announcement was immediately met with harsh backlash from fans and journalists on various social media platforms.
“No!!! Tell ESPN to go to h*ll! They can come and film after our first home game. Absolutely ridiculous!” a fan replied.
It even grabbed the attention of national reporters and journalists who graduated from Auburn.
“I cannot wait to see the pictures later of this thing being a bust,” Nathan Deal, an Auburn alumnus and reporter for The Daily Sentential, wrote on X before the event started. “This ill-adviced farce is being scheduled for today, right?”
The original announcement post was deleted and reposted a couple times before the final version was published, which a fan on X accredited to “how bad of a reaction it caused.” The individual later suggested to “go ahead and cancel it to save the embarrassment of no one showing up.”
After seeing the event unfold, one word kept coming to mind: awkward.
From the uncomfortable countdown from five, to the lack of genuine excitement from the crowd, the entire production was just strange.
Many Auburn fans have been asking themselves similar questions since the seven-minute rolling session ensued on Tuesday.
Why is the university encouraging fans to roll Toomer’s Corner for a staged production? What threshold would fans have to reach in order to achieve this ‘world record’? What’s the real reason behind the sudden urge of a former Ole Miss quarterback to return to an SEC foe and suddenly act as if he’s some sort of Auburn supporter?
And in all honesty, why does it even matter?
There’s no statistical way to track the amount of toilet paper engulfing the trees, and even if there was, a couple hundred fans tossing up a few rolls each would have a hard time surpassing the scene after Heisman Trophy winner Cam Newton led the Tigers to a national championship to cap off the 2010 season – or the celebration of any Iron Bowl win.
It legitimately looked like the heart of a winter snowstorm had directly hit Toomer’s Corner those days.
“I’m sorry but whatever happened at Toomer’s Corner yesterday is pathetic,” Blake Lane, host of ‘Auburn at The Voice of College Football’ podcast, wrote on X. “Rolling those trees used to mean something. You’re gonna let a dude who played at Ole Miss ‘set a world record’?”
I’m sure there was some energy on Tuesday, but it didn’t seem authentic.
As an Auburn student, the most memorable nights I’ve experienced during my time on the Plains are after electric victories in Jordan-Hare Stadium or Neville Arena, as we make a beeline straight to Toomer’s Corner, only to realize that we forgot to stop by the dorm to grab toilet paper.
Then, of course, we sprinted there, collected as many $0.99 Great Value rolls as we could, and ran back to join in on the fun with the rest of the Auburn faithful to celebrate the big win.
The aftermath of Auburn’s 4OT win over Texas A&M and the Tigers’ second Final Four berth are just a few instances of a feeling that cannot be artificially reproduced.
The passion that infuses the Auburn fanbase during those times is unable to be manufactured – especially for a TV show. And not just any show, but for an Ole Miss grad?
“This wouldn’t be quite so egregious if they’d just do something like use it to honor great players of the past… have Bo [Jackson] and Charles [Barkley] and Cam [Newton] there. Or do a small rolling to demo the concept,” award-winning author Van Allen Plexico claimed on X. “It’s that they want to do it for no reason AND do it bigger than any REAL Toomer’s rolling that really makes it horrible.”
Maybe if it was for an Auburn legend whose statue stands tall on campus and name is forever etched in the school’s history, or even a national champion returning home to celebrate a momumental victory, it could’ve been somewhat acceptable.
Manning has no connection to Auburn other than his 1-3 overall record against the Tigers during his time in Oxford from 2000-03. I understand the appeal of Auburn to television personalities and the university’s attempt to gain more national recognization, but why would the adminstration encourage people to perform Auburn’s most sacred traditions for someone who the Tigers once let walk into Jordan-Hare and beat them 24-20?
“Letting Eli [Manning] roll the trees is like Joe Burrow going to Tuscaloosa and walking the ‘walk of champions’ until he breaks a world record,” Lane added in a separate post. “They just wouldn’t let it happen, for real. Be better.”
Some fans suggested online that Manning and ESPN come film following an Auburn win this fall. The postgame rolling after a home football game is the prime time to capture the picturesque nature of it, and above all else, it would at least be real.
“Traditions mean nothing when you strip them of their value and standards for publicity stunts,” X user Austen Blackmon posted. “Been saying it for a few years now, but the trend of Auburn culture and community continues to spiral.”
Auburn normally prides itself on being different, special, and its rich history is often looked at as a separating factor from other schools. To put it simply, it’s extremely uncharacteristic of the university to indulge in an event like this, especially considering the selected group of people leading the charge.
Toomer’s Corner is not meant to be used for television ratings, views, or exposure – it’s supposed to represent something much deeper.
It represents victory. It represents a ‘spirit that is not afraid.’ It represents resilience and persistence. It represents the unmatched unity of the Auburn Family.
Most importantly, it represents love for the university – an authentic, raw, real affection.
And no amount of cameras, famous television hosts, or ‘world records’ can even come close to truly capturing the beauty of it.