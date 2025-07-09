Eli Manning Participates in Auburn Tradition During Trip to Plains
AUBURN, Ala.- It wasn’t a typical summer day on the plains, as Super Bowl-winning quarterback Eli Manning decided it was time to take a visit to the plains on Tuesday. The purpose of his visit was to try to break the world record for the amount of toilet paper rolled at Toomer's Corner.
Manning was here to record his ESPN show, “Eli’s Places”. In the show, Eli travels to different places exploring what makes college football such a national sensation, according to the show description.
While there is no official “record” for the amount of paper thrown before the Manning event, he was still committed to making it a world record. There were some familiar faces at the event as well; two former Auburn quarterbacks, Patrick Nix and current Denver Broncos starting quarterback Bo Nix, joined him.
At the time of the event, it was around 90 degrees outside. But even with the warm weather, it still became a winter wonderland with toilet paper on the trees. It was a bit of a surprise, since Auburn is not nearly as congested as it is during the fall and spring semesters. But a few of the Auburn athletic teams still showed up to try to help Eli break the record.
There was a bit of both sides to the story of this event, with many Auburn fans not in favor of the event due to the sacred nature of rolling Toomer's Corner for Auburn fans.
“We want to kind of create that postgame victory celebration,” Manning stated in an interview with Auburn Tigers on SI’s Micah Farmer. “So fortunate enough, like you said, we have some orientation (referring to Auburn’s freshman orientation Camp War Eagle) going on. So, you know a lot of students that are thinking about coming to Auburn. So, trying to create that experience, trying to show them what it is all about to roll Toomers Corner”, Eli stated during the interview.
To close out the event, Manning was given a placard by Auburn history professor Keith Herbert. The placard revealed that Manning and company rolled more than 7,125 rolls of toilet paper in a single event, establishing a record for the amount of toilet paper rolled at Toomers.