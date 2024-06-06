Auburn Set for Visit from 4-Star Utah Quarterback
The Auburn Tigers are hosting one of the nation's top class of 2026 quarterback prospects this weekend according to a report from 247Sports' Blair Angulo.
Helaman Casuga is a 6'1 and 200-pound signal caller from Corner Canyon High School in Draper, Utah. He is rated the No. 4 quarterback in the country by ESPN and No. 6 by Rivals.
"The four-star from Draper (Utah) Corner Canyon is at Clemson currently and will follow it up with unofficial visits to Auburn (June 9) and Alabama (June 10) as he continues to showcase his skills for college coaches," wrote Angulo on 247Sports.
Helaman Casuga Sophomore Highlights
Greg Biggins is a California-based national recruiting analyst for 247Sports who has seen plenty of Casuga. He is a big fan of the Utah quarterback.
"Natural thrower, strong mechanically with a quick release," wrote Biggins of Casuga. "Can get the ball down the field on a rope and is very good extending plays and making something happen when the pocket breaks down. At 6-0, 200 pounds, size may be a concern for some but Casuga throws it well enough and has the athleticism to compensate and will play at the high Power 4 level."
Not that they aren't interested in signing a quarterback in this recruiting cycle, but staggering top quarterbacks makes sense. Auburn signed Walker White out of Little Rock, Ark. this year, and he was considered the nation's fifth-best quarterback prospect last cycle by 247Sports.
Recruiting analyst Brian Smith thinks White can be an impact player for the Tigers.
"If White went out to an Atlanta Falcons practice and wore a helmet as he ran onto the field, nobody would question if he belonged out there from a physical point of view," wrote Smith on Auburn Daily. "Arm strength is obvious for anyone who watches him throw bullets during an Auburn practice. White also has good mobility and makes quality throws on the run. On occasion, he will rip off a big run as well."
With a year of separation between White and a 2026 quarterback like Casuga, Auburn can stack the pipeline at the game's most important position.