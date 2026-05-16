Slow Start Dooms No. 5 Auburn in Loss to No. 4 Georgia

Coming into the weekend series with the No. 4 Georgia Bulldogs, it could be argued that the No. 5 Auburn Tigers had more to play for than a UGA team that had already sewn up the regular-season SEC Championship.

But the Bulldogs are fighting for a top seed in the postseason, and haven't given an inch. Georgia took Game 1 of the series on Thursday night in a tightly contested pitching affair. On Friday night, they took the series in a more conventional method, breaking out the big sticks that they're known for in a 9-7 win.

The Bulldogs jumped on Auburn with five runs in the first inning, the big blow a three-run home run by DH Jordy Oriach. Tigers starting pitcher Andreas Alvarez struggled with his command and gave up eight earned runs in 4.1 innings. He allowed eight hits and walked four.

“They outpitched us for two days,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. “Their offense absolutely showed up today. The two three-run homers were too much to overcome tonight. We’re competing our hearts out. LJ Cormier was absolutely tremendous. The spirit’s there, the effort’s there. We’ve got to keep working.”

Auburn got back in the game in the bottom of the first with a two-RBI Ethin Bingaman. Bingaman finished the night with four RBI on a 2/5 night.

Georgia chased Alvarez in the top of the fifth with three runs. Shortstop Kolby Branch had another three-run shot for the Bulldogs. Down 8-2 heading into the fifth, Auburn got their bats going with a four-run bottom half of the inning to cut the lead to 8-6.

Auburn outfielder Bub Terrell closed the scoring on the night with an opposite-field shot in the bottom of the seventh.

Buh-bye! 👋



Bub goes big fly to left center! pic.twitter.com/r0LcbPIQio — Auburn Baseball (@AuburnBaseball) May 16, 2026

One of the bright spots on the night was freshman reliever LJ Cormier. The Tuscaloosa product kept the Tigers in the game with 4.2 innings of one-run baseball. He scattered four hits, walked one, and struck out four Bulldogs in a season high for innings in a game.

4.2 strong innings from LJ. 💪



Tigers need two to extend it. pic.twitter.com/1th9Fle6rx — Auburn Baseball (@AuburnBaseball) May 16, 2026

“I know our offense can score runs,” Cormier said. “I tried to do my job and hold them down. The ability to throw all three pitches for strikes. The curveball felt really good in the bullpen, so I knew I could come in and throw it for strikes.”

Auburn will try to salvage Game 3 of the series on Saturday afternoon. The first two losses have been costly for the Tigers as they've dropped to 16-13 in conference play and are in a three-way tie for sixth place with Mississippi State and Arkansas. Ole Miss and Tennessee loom, just one game behind the trio in sixth.

First pitch is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. CDT and will be shown on SEC Network and ESPN+.

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