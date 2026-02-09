Steven Pearl Teases New Auburn Rotation Ahead of Vanderbilt Matchup

Steven Pearl is reportedly debating some changes to the roster of the Auburn Tigers after a disappointing 96-92 loss to rival Alabama at home. Representing the Tigers’ second straight loss, the Alabama game resulted in the Tigers falling to 14-9 on the season and 5-5 in SEC play.

The Auburn head coach was evidently not satisfied with his rotation against the Tide and has already begun to illustrate what the team could look like moving forward.

The first major potential change Pearl told the media about during his Monday press conference would be to move freshman forward Sebastian Williams-Adams to the three, or small forward, spot. Williams-Adams, who has spent the majority of the season hovering around the four or five, or power forward and center positions, could be moved up to make room for Filip Jović on the floor.

Though Pearl may potentially move Williams-Adams away from a traditional “big man” role, teammate Kevin Overton was quick to dispel any rumors that there has been any lack of performance from the young forward.

"It's incredible,” Overton said. “He's like the one guy you might say you have one complaint about what he did on one play... I think he's the most valuable player on our team."

Additionally, Pearl is reportedly debating a new rotation with his guards, stating that Overton may move to the point guard role more often when Tahaad Pettiford needs a break, freeing up a spot for a bit of experimentation at the shooting guard spot.

"[Overton] gives us more pop at the point when he's in there,” Pearl said, “because he obviously can score and he's really confident at that position... It's a lineup we can use to get more size out there."

Pearl added that this change may work to add some minutes for true freshman Simon Walker, who made headlines after a perfect five three-point sharpshooting performance against Jacksonville State, though he’s been quiet since. Another option Pearl noted at the position is Blake Muschalek, who has seen quite a few minutes this year, primarily as a defensive weapon.

Though it is still unclear exactly what Pearl will decide for his new lineup, things will surely look different the next time the Tigers hit the court. They will have to get things figured out soon, though, as they are set to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores at home on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CST.

