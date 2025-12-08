Three Potential Transfer Portal Targets for Auburn Tigers

AUBURN, Ala.- With the college football transfer portal opening on January 2nd, 2026, it has already been indicated that the Auburn Tigers will be losing wide receiver Perry Thompson, defensive back Raion Strader, defensive lineman Antonio Coleman, linebacker Caleb Wheatland, and running back Damari Alston to the transfer portal. Auburn Tigers on SI discusses three potential players that the Auburn Tigers could target in the transfer portal to fill their specific needs after the early signing day period.

Byrum Brown, Quarterback, USF

Although Byrum Brown has not officially entered his name into the transfer portal, it cannot be ignored that Auburn’s new head football coach, Alex Golesh, is the former head coach of Brown. Brown excelled in Golesh’s offense and could give the Tigers the offensive edge they have lacked for so long.

In Golesh’s offense last season, Brown boasted 3,158 passing yards, 28 passing touchdowns, and seven interceptions. In terms of rushing, he racked up 1,008 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns, putting up video game numbers under Golesh. Brown has shown that he can thrive in a Golesh-led offense, and the Tigers will likely heavily pursue Brown should he enter the transfer portal. Golesh would likely be more comfortable with a quarterback that he has worked with before and has proven that he can win with, as Auburn fans and administration want to win, and win now.

Jaron Willis, Linebacker, South Carolina

With linebacker Caleb Wheatland entering the transfer portal, the Tigers have a void in the linebacker room. Insert veteran linebacker Jaron Willis. Xavier Atkins became the lead linebacker for the Tigers over the course of the season, but now has a void left beside him. Freshman Elyjah Melendez proved to be a solid linebacker in the rotation, but now the room lacks depth.

In comparison to Atkins, DJ Durkin brought in Atkins despite his stats not jumping off the page when Atkins was at LSU. The same could be said for Willis if Durkin and the defensive staff were to bring him in. A Durkin-led defense could be exactly what Willis needs to thrive. Not to mention, Willis is from Albany, Georgia. Which is only about two hours from Auburn.

NEW: South Carolina LB Jaron Willis plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal.



The former Ole Miss transfer was a 4-star in the 2022 class.https://t.co/4LDLaLEVIq pic.twitter.com/O0YF0GRHTn — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) December 7, 2025

Jeremiah Hughes, Cornerback, Michigan State

Jeremiah Hughes has SEC experience, having played with the LSU Tigers during the 2023-24 season. Hughes can prove to be a solid depth piece at the cornerback position with the departure of Raion Strader.

Hugues is 6-foot, 191 pounds, and could be a good addition for the cornerback room. It will be hard for players in the transfer portal to deny an opportunity to play in a Durkin-led defense. Durkin rotates his players at every position to ensure that everyone remains fresh and gains valuable reps, rather than play an entire game and not get good reps.

In all, the Tigers have a few voids needing to be filled thus far into the offseason. Still a little under a month out, there are plenty of more names that could be entered into the transfer portal that could benefit the Tigers. The transfer portal officially opens on January 2nd, and it will be the only transfer portal cycle for all college football players, as the NCAA has chosen to go with a one-transfer portal window option rather than two.

More From Auburn Tigers on SI