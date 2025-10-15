It's Now or Never for Hugh Freeze, Auburn Tigers vs. Mizzou
Last Saturday, Auburn Tigers fans slowly poured out of Jordan-Hare Stadium with yet another SEC loss and even more disappointment.
Whether it’s the questionable calls or the scoreless second half, the Tigers are left searching for answers before facing Missouri at home this weekend.
It’s time for a change.
If that’s with quarterback Jackson Arnold igniting a fire in his offense or finding a new rhythm altogether, something has to give if the Tigers want any chance in turning things around.
As speculation continues around Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze’s potential departure- he is still here. And perhaps, Saturday could be the moment that he and his squad need to pull off an upset against Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz and his No. 16 Tigers.
Yet, a few things need to happen in order for that to even be possible.
On Monday, Freeze spoke on the challenge that Mizzou presents, saying their defense led by defensive end Damon Wilson II and linebacker Josiah Trotter, is one of the better teams Auburn has faced so far.
“He’s [Drinkwitz] got Corey Batoon there, who’s one of my good friends also that worked for me for years, I guess seven or eight years," Freeze said. "He’s his defensive coordinator, so I have great respect for them and their staff for the job they do. I think his defense is one of the better we faced, I think they’re fourth in the league in total defense. People aren’t running the ball on them very much at all,” said Freeze.
Freeze also noted how well quarterback Beau Pribula executes in the air while also on the ground.
“They’re scoring points with their quarterbacks and tailbacks, receivers are playing at a very high level. Very talented team, quarterback understands the system Eli wants and plays within it. He uses his legs very well when he needs to. Really good football team that we get an opportunity to test ourselves against,” said Freeze.
Against Georgia, Arnold and his offense played an impressive first half, showing the potential to knock off a highly talented SEC team. But it was a pivotal call - one that could’ve put the Tigers up 17-3 at the half - that instead changed the trajectory of the game.
It was that second where momentum had completely shifted for the Tigers before Freeze and his team headed into the locker room.
Despite those moments, it’s those times where the Tigers have to decide whether to let it define them or use it as fuel to fight back. Against Mizzou, they’ll have a chance to show what team they’re wanting to be.
Drinkwitz even acknowledged Auburn’s talent in his recent press conference, noting the capability the Tigers have within them.
“They've lost three really difficult games, two of them on the road, one at home, under some unusual circumstances, but they have a lot of fight. They're always in those games. They're a very good defensive football team, which allows them to always have an opportunity to be in the game,” via Missouri on Si.
“I think all three phases are well-coached, well-designed and well-schemed. Offensively, obviously, coach Hugh Freeze has done an outstanding job with that offense. It hasn't clicked the way they all want it, but you can tell each week it's a little bit closer. It's a little bit closer.”
With the chaos and loss of running back and team captain Damari Alston, the Tigers are looking to bounce back both mentally and physically. Saturday will present that chance- under the lights, with Auburn fans sticking right behind them.
They’ve just got to go all four quarters.