Oklahoma vs. Auburn Predictions: How it Plays Out on the Plains
Two teams desperate for a win, the Auburn Tigers welcome the Oklahoma Sooners to Jordan-Hare on Saturday. The Sooners (3-1) need a win to avoid dropping their first two games of the SEC portion of their schedule. Auburn sits at 2-2, with the heat beginning to char head coach Hugh Freeze, the team sits at a crossroads.
Many expected the team to win four, maybe all five of their five consecutive home games to open the season before heading out on the road. Now, the Tigers try to leave The Plains 3-2.
The question remains, will they?
QB Issues
While the point still hovers in the air like the smell of fried food at Tiger Time, head coach Hugh Freeze must play the quarterback that he appeared to tie himself to during the spring and summer: Payton Thorne. Hugh Freeze, in his own words doesn't seem exceptionally sure.
“What really went into that decision (to bench Thorne) was that I experienced that two weeks earlier and I wasn’t going to continue down that road,” Freeze said. “It has nothing to do with my confidence in Hank. But in that moment, our team needed something else to try to give us a shot.”
Could that be any less inspiring?
QB Predictions
Thorne, as assumed by many, gets yet another opportunity to start. However, he faces a defense far tougher than Auburn faced all season. Oklahoma leads the SEC in turnover margin and loves to do two things. First, they force fumbles by the truckload. In four games, they forced seven fumbles. Lastly, they're tied for fourth nationally with fourteen sacks. Thorne will run for his metaphorical life.
Thorne struggles mightily in this game, but Freeze cannot bench him. The Auburn quarterback throws for something akin to 235 yards on 58 percent completion percentage and one touchdown. Unfortunately, the interception bug jumps up and bites the Auburn signalcaller two more times.
On the other hand, Oklahoma true freshman quarterback Michael Hawkins, Jr. seizes the moment in his first collegiate start. Hawkins uses a cautious approach and finds the end zone once through the air and once on the ground. He throws for 195 yards on 62 percent completions, while rushing for 75 yards.
Final Prediction
The Tigers, due to quarterback issues, truly rely on the running game. Jarquez Hunter and Jeremiah Cobb combine for two touchdowns and 155 yards on the ground. Auburn starts sharper than many expect. The defense drops the Oklahoma freshman to the turf four times.
Keldric Faulk with another monster game. Oklahoma takes the lead midway through the third quarter as the Tigers battle back. With a chance to win in the fourth, Thorne sees an opening over the middle on a chance to move the chains. The ball arrives a tick late, right into the hands of an Oklahoma defender.
Final Score:
Oklahoma 30
Auburn 27