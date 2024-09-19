Penn State Transfer KeAndre Lambert-Smith is Proving to be Auburn's MVP
Normally, the contention for snaps among wide receivers becomes heated, twisted in a quest to turn into the lead wideout. Auburn Tigers senior KeAndre Lambert-Smith's mere presence takes this into consideration. In a receiver room, filled with one talented underclassman after another, it takes the calm approach of a veteran player to guide them through their arduous journey.
Players like Cam Coleman, Perry Thompson and Malcolm Simmons, current/ future cornerstones of the Auburn offense rely on the veteran to not only lead by example but provide insight and encouraging words to help them navigate the seasons.
Historical Precedent
Throughout the history of football at every level, the necessity of the veteran receiver in developing the younger ones cannot be understated. For example, Cris Carter provided a stabilizing force in mentoring Randy Moss as a rookie.
Carter, the sure-handed, explosively-challenged wideout during his later years, took the time to provide the knowledge. In return, Carter felt as though Moss helped him as well, as he spoke in this interview.
""Even as an aging player, I felt more confident playing with Randy than at any point in my career," Carter said. "I felt like we could do damage against any defensive back, any defense in the league. I didn't think that we could be stopped. I was a more physical receiver, and Randy was an immediate deep threat," Carter said. "He had a lot of attributes that I didn't have. He had the deep, blazing speed down the field. He was able to learn and retain a lot of things. He's the smartest wide receiver that I ever played with."
While comparing anyone to Randy Moss is unfair, Coleman is one of the brightest young talents the Tigers have had at receiver for ages.
The Learning Tree
Smith-Lambert possesses the speed of his young cohorts, but they boast a much larger frame, which lends itself to challenges. When a wideout with a large frame runs a route, some of the technical aspect of route acumen goes sideways. The extra muscle/frame can hinder the ability to stop/start.
As a result, a lag step or hesitation actually helps the defensive back to close ground. A vet like Lambert-Smith will work to erase those bad habit and polish footwork. More importantly, for someone that played under the weight of expectations, KLS can bring a sense of realism to the meetings.
For the entirety of their football lives Coleman, Simmons, and Perry Thompson dominated their high school careers. No one could stay with them, unchecked and undeterred. College and the trappings of such is a different animal altogether. Under those circumstances, the veteran controls the moment and prepares the younger ones to improve.
Despite the brighter stars next to their names when they signed. Lambert-Smith is proving experience matters. He's much more than just a stable pony for the "Freeze Four." He's leading the team in receptions, yards, and touchdowns.
Lambert-Smith leads by actions as well as words, making him an invaluable piece to the Auburn Tigers' puzzle in 2024.