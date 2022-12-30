Podcast: Who will start right away for Auburn football?

Auburn football could have several freshmen and newcomers play early. Guys like Keldric Faulk, Kayin Lee, Terrance Love, Sylvester Smith, and Izavion Miller are members of the 2023 Auburn signing class that could all see time early in their college careers playing for Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers.

Did Auburn football dodge a bullet by not hiring Lane Kiffin? With how the Ole Miss Rebels finished the season and the demeanor that Lane Kiffin showed on the sidelines, Auburn looks to be in a better spot now that they have Hugh Freeze.

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Justin Ferguson of the Auburn Observer. The guys discuss the latest Auburn football news and speculation and which members of the 2023 Auburn football recruiting class could play this season.

You can watch the episode below on YouTube or listen to the audio version via Spotify.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

