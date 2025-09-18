Preseason All-SEC Oklahoma DE Ruled Out For First Half of Auburn Game
The No. 22 Auburn Tigers travel to Norman this weekend to take on No. 11 Oklahoma to open SEC play, but the Sooners will be without arguably their best defensive player for a large chunk of Saturday’s matchup.
Junior edge rusher R Mason Thomas will miss the first half against Auburn due to a targeting penalty he committed in the second half of Oklahoma’s game at Temple last week.
Thomas originally flagged for roughing the passer while rushing Temple quarterback Evan Simon, where he made helmet-to-facemask contact with Simon. Upon further review, officials upgraded the penalty to targeting due to the forcible contact to the head or neck area, meaning he is ineligible for the opening two quarters on Saturday.
Oklahoma submitted an appeal earlier this week, but was denied on Tuesday morning.
This could be a crucial storyline development, as Thomas is undoubtedly one of the primary leaders of this stout, Brent Venables-coached defense. The team captain ranked fifth in the SEC with nine sacks and 12.5 total tackles for loss in 2024, earning All-SEC second-team honors last year and making him one of the best edge rushers in college football entering this season.
Thomas also found himself on the preseason All-SEC second-team and was named to the Bednarik Award watchlist ahead of 2025, which is given to the nation’s best defensive player of the year.
Venables spoke on the situation in his press conference on Tuesday, indicating the Sooners will likely utilize a “by committee” approach, meaning redshirt sophomore Taylor Wein, senior Marvin Jones Jr., and redshirt freshman Danny Okoye are all expected to take on the pass rush duties in Thomas’ absence.
“Yeah, we’ve been playing a bunch of guys, and [Danny Okoye] will be back here this week,” Venables said. “So, guys got to hold it down, but I’ve got no doubt they will.”