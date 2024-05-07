Auburn Recruiting Intel: Can Tigers Sign Top Quarterback?
Sometimes a recruiting analyst just needs to be present to come across unique recriting intel, and I happened to be that guy this past weekend.
From speaking to a source, this person feels that Auburn is the best bet to sign Rivals' #1 overall recruit Julian Lewis. Now, it's May and National Signing Day is not until December. That being the case, keep in mind the following points.
**It's the NIL era; anything can happen.
**USC, Georgia, Bama, and several other programs could all pony-up the NIL cash to land Lewis.
**On a positive note, Lewis went from an outside shot for Auburn just a few months ago, to a prospect who is at least strongly considering Auburn now. It's been quite a surge by the AU coaching staff.
**As of May 7, there's no definitive drop-dead date on Lewis closing down his recruitment. That means it's difficult to project what comes next beyond his actual official visits.
**His official visit schedule goes like this: Southern California (June 7), Auburn (June 14), and Colorado (June 21).
**Auburn is beginning to recruit at a top level and the 2024 wide receiver class with players like Cam Coleman and Perry Thompson have to help the Tigers with Lewis.
**On that same front, the Tigers are finally bringing in top offensive line recruits. Lewis is a smart young man. He's not going to a program without top big fellas to protect him while he's scanning the field for a receiver.
**How Auburn and the other programs recruiting Lewis perform this fall could make an impact on his final decision.
For now, Auburn fans should feel good about how the Tigers are going after the nation's top signal-caller and attempting to bring him to the Plains.