Auburn Gains Florida Defensive Back’s Commitment!
Auburn's 2025 recruiting class now has commitment No. 11.
The latest football recruit to pledge to Hugh Freeze and the Tigers would be cornerback Dante Core from Fort Walton Beach (Fla.) High School. The 2025 prospect is 6-foot-1 and 165 pounds and knows the Auburn campus well as a recent visitor for A-Day.
Core is the second cornerback to commit to the Tigers after Buford (Ga.) High School's Devin Williams came into the recruiting fold on Feb. 26, 2024. For Auburn, it's great that the pivotal cornerback position is already in great shape with two commitments to build talent and depth.
Some of Core's other football scholarship offers would be from Ole Miss, LSU, Tennessee, Missouri, North Carolina State, Mississippi State, Kansas, Louisville, and Iowa State.
To view Core's junior highlights, click here.