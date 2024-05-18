Ranking the five most important games of the 2024 Auburn football schedule
The Auburn Tigers have what appears to be a more manageable schedule than normal for the 2024 season.
While still playing their rivals of Alabama and Georgia, they aren't playing typical opponents like LSU and Ole Miss, who most expect to have good seasons this year.
Auburn's win total in Vegas is 7.5 wins according to most sportsbooks. If Auburn is going to beat that number, their performance in some key games will be crucial. Let's take a stab at the five most important games on Auburn's 2024 schedule.
5. @ Alabama on November 30th
There's a large section of the fanbase that will say the game with Alabama is the most important game of the season every single year due to the nature of the rivalry. I get it. My response to that is that 2024 is about taking a step forward as a program for Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers. Sure, beating your rival on the road is a way to do that but I don't think it's the most likely scenario when looking at the schedule.
4. @ Mizzou on October 19th
After the games on the road against Georgia and Alabama, this is the third toughest game on Auburn's schedule. If the Tigers can steal a win on the road in Columbia, there's a chance for a special season for Auburn. The battle at Mizzou comes after Auburn's bye week. The coaching staff should have extra time to craft a gameplan and prep for one of their biggest games of the season. We will see if Auburn is ready for it.
3. @ Kentucky on October 26th
Of Auburn's four road games this season, this one is the most winnable. Freeze and the Tigers will need a road win if they want to overachieve on the season. This game is third because it could evolve into a must-win if Auburn drops games to Georgia and Mizzou in the previous two games.
2. Texas A&M on November 23rd
Auburn needs to do everything it can to hold serve at home. With every home game being winnable for the Tigers, sending a statement before the Iron Bowl will be huge for Freeze and the Tigers.
1. Oklahoma on September 28th
I believe Auburn's battle with the Sooners is the most important game on the schedule this season. The Sooners host a talented Tenessee team the week before and will travel for their first-ever SEC road game in Jordan Hare Stadium. If Auburn were to win this game, there's a strong chance that the Tigers start 5-0 and are a win away from bowl eligibility before the end of September.