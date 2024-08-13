Recruiting Stars are Gone, Time for Auburn Tigers Freshmen to Earn their Accolades
As Move In Week at Auburn commences, the true freshmen that step into a new world unlike they can fathom, feel their heads spin. Granted, freshmen, in general, must sense a combination of excitement, nervousness and that overwhelming feeling that surrounds them.
Additionally, if you add a sport to their plate, those sentiments multiply ten-fold. On top of that, imagine walking onto The Plains as a freshman football player at Auburn. The proverbial weight on their shoulders must feel like Atlas carrying the world aloft.
Welcome to SEC football.
Smaller Fish, Gigantic Ocean
For many Auburn true freshmen football players, they need a period of adjustment. For the last two, three, or four years they ran their high school from a popularity standpoint. Existing as the undisputed rulers of their realm, these players saw doors open and opportunities surface more than the average student. Local newspapers detailed every football exploit and endeavor.
A lot of football players get a jump on the acclimation period by enrolling for spring semester. There's still nothing like a first-fall at Auburn. Auburn had the No. 10 recruiting class in the country last year per 247 Sports, but they're all one-stars once they're on campus.
Hundreds, maybe a couple thousand fans lined the stands, cheering them on, with the hope that that player would lead that particular high school. Now, the pond grew into an ocean. True freshmen at Auburn and every FBS school, until they play in a real game, have not accomplished anything of substance.
Those recruiting stars mean nothing, as do those state titles and accolades. The Plains isn't your local high school. You don't stat pad versus St. Mary School for Mechanics anymore. Your game reps matter. Highlight film underscored by music do not draw crowds. Instead of a maximum of eight to ten thousand fans, you will walk onto the field at Jordan-Hare, in front of 88,043 rabid fans.
In addition, donors and alums, you know, those that float large sums of money into the program expect success. Coaches will recruit you, and go out the next year to find your competition, to make you keep your starting spot, if you start.
Meanwhile, for the freshmen reserves, you need to let the past high school glory go and attempt to climb the depth chart. Lastly, maintaining eligibility figures deepest. If you cannot stay eligible, your stay on The Plains will last a year, if that, and you will end up elsewhere while you get your academics in order.
Sharks Everywhere
If you excelled in high school, merely on pure physical ability, the Southeastern Conference presents a tough challenge. Every SEC school, from Georgia to Vanderbilt fields talent. Blessed with equal or greater talent, opponents will approach you with the same hunger to succeed.
No other conference in America plays the murderer's row of tough teams on their schedule. Auburn must face Oklahoma, Missouri, Georgia, Texas A&M, and cap their season with the school in Tuscaloosa. Food-chain football. Either, as a freshman football player at Auburn, you learn to hunt or you become prey. The soundest advice comes from legendary Auburn coach Pat Dye.
“You fight it when it don’t look good, you fight it when everybody counts you out, you fight it when there’s no way that anyone thinks you can do it but you, you keep fighting and at some point you’re going to win it.”
Welcome to The Plains.