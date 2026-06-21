Alex Golesh Teases New Auburn Commit for Top-10 2027 Class

Just when many thought the Auburn Tigers may finally be satisfied with their efforts to build their 2027 class, Auburn head coach Alex Golesh took to social media, yet again, to tease yet another Tiger commit.

The post went up on Sunday morning at 11:08 a.m. CT.

War Damn! 🦅 — Alex Golesh (@CoachGolesh) June 21, 2026

If you are not familiar with this style of post from the new Auburn skipper, the premise is simple: every time he (and, subsequently, a few of his coaches) put out a post in that style, the Tigers land a commitment in the following hours, though sometimes it takes a day or two for the teased recruit to announce.

So, who could Golesh’s post be referring to? Typically, those who commit to Auburn recently visited the group, and there are two significant players who could land on the Plains in the coming days.

First, the recent visitors. The Tigers held a smaller visit weekend than usual this past weekend, hosting just three recruits: already committed OL Layton von Brandt, three-star wide receiver Cedrick Simmons and three-star safety Preston Williams.

Simmons, who stands at 5-foot-9 and 190 pounds, could be the Tigers’ solution to what seems to be the only position in which their 2027 class is lacking: wide receiver. The Tigers do have one commit in that group, three-star Brylan Odour, but they are almost certainly looking to bolster that position group before it is all said and done.

Simmons could be a great addition to that room, as he is currently rated as the 39th-best athlete in the 2027 class as well as the 24th-best player from his home state of Alabama. He currently stands with a 52% chance to land at Auburn, though Alabama follows in second with a 26% chance.

There has been some speculation that Golesh was struggling to recruit in-state, so landing a prized receiver away from the Tide would certainly do a lot to silence those doubts. Simmons has an announcement scheduled for Tuesday, so we will keep an eye on what he does in the meantime.

Additionally, Golesh’s post could be referring to three-star safety Preston Williams, who could provide some additional depth to a Tiger secondary that already boasts two safety commits. Standing at 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds, Williams is currently listed with a 51% chance to land at Auburn, though Jacksonville State sits behind with a 43% chance.

As another Alabama-based commit, Williams could also prove that the Tigers are able to recruit in-state, though the odds in his race are much closer than those of Simmons.

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