Top Auburn QB Target Commits, First of 2028 Class



The Auburn Tigers absolutely dominated in the class of 2027 recruiting rankings, but there has been some concern as to how Alex Golesh will follow up his inaugural class as the head coach of the Tigers.

Though one commitment does not guarantee a top-level class, Golesh and company are already off to a strong start, as on Saturday, 2028 quarterback Sam Sollie committed to the Tigers.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨



Class of 2028 quarterback Sam Sollie has committed to Auburn.



"Auburn is special to me. It's a dream come true."



HUGE early addition for Auburn.



STORY: https://t.co/wGiyZ4Ux4J pic.twitter.com/bR2rim6w1R — Jeffrey Lee (@JLeeAUSports) August 8, 2026

Sollie, the first commitment of the Tigers’ 2028 class, is a three-star quarterback who currently ranks as the 40th-best quarterback in the 2028 class as well as the 20th-best in-class player from his home state of Alabama. Many fans may not be as impressed with these rankings, but keep in mind that Sollie earned the starting job at Gadsden City in week four of this past season, so he has already earned these accolades despite limited play.

What stood out to Sollie about Auburn, specifically? After all, he had offers from many SEC schools, including top dogs like Alabama and Tennessee, as well as other rising programs like Florida and Kentucky.

Auburn Tigers on SI caught up with Sollie last week ahead of his commitment, and even then, it was pretty clear that he was trending towards the Tigers.

“I’m super grateful to have the opportunity to go to any of these schools, but just having the Auburn offer is extra special, you know, growing up an Auburn fan, so Auburn is definitely up there for me,” he said at the time. “Everyone that’s gone to Auburn has loved Auburn so… that’s all I’m gonna say.”

However, Sollie’s interest in the Plains goes much deeper than just watching the team as a child; rather, he has dreamed of this exact moment since he was in the stands at Jordan-Hare many years ago.

“I love Auburn,” he said. “Just the coaching staff, I love what Golesh is going to do this year. I love the campus; I love the fanbase. I actually grew up an Auburn fan, so Auburn’s extra special to me too… I remember going to games when I was younger and thinking to myself, like, ‘dang, I want to be one of those guys one day. I want to be an Auburn Tiger.’”

Sollie will likely battle Auburn 2027 commit Gary Chatmon for a starting job down the road, and both could be highly impressive options for the Tigers as the team begins to settle into Alex Golesh’s tenure.

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