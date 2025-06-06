Auburn Among Final Teams Vying For Five-Star Offensive Tackle
The Auburn Tigers are among the final teams in the running for one of the top offensive lineman recruits in the country. According to On3's Hayes Fawcett, five-star offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho has Auburn on his short list along with Oregon, Penn State and LSU.
Two SEC programs and two Big Ten programs are all that remain. Auburn isn't viewed as the favorite right now, but they have a chance to gain ground when he makes an official visit June 6. Penn State will have him on campus the following week.
He ranked as the No. 22 player and second-ranked player at his position on 247 Sports. However, they list him as an interior offensive lineman. Sites that label him an offensive tackle - including Rivals and On3 - also have him at No. 2 at the position. Rivals ranks him the No. 4 player in the country.
All projections have him committing to Oregon. On3 gave Auburn a 1.7% chance to land him. So, what they're saying is there's a chance. Immanuel is scheduled to announce his commitment Aug. 5.
Auburn's 2026 recruiting class currently has seven commits with four of them being blue-chip recruits. In the early going, this group is good for 36th in the country. Last year, they finished sixth overall.
Three-star offensive lineman Parker Pritchett is the only offensive line talent currently committed to the program. The Tigers landed one offensive tackle out of high school last year but made up for it by bringing in two via the transfer portal. Both transfers were ranked in the top 15 among their positions in the portal.
It's been a tough position for Hugh Freeze and company to attract to the Plains. The defensive side of the ball has been their bread and butter with addition of picking up a major quarterback in Deuce Knight and standout recruits at the wide receiver position.