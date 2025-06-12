Auburn Back in the Mix for 4-Star CB
AUBURN, Ala.-- The Auburn Tigers originally were not in the picture for cornerback 2026 four-star corner Danny Odem out of Orlando (Fla.). However, after a recent visit, Auburn cornerbacks coach Wesley McGriff helped change that.
"When I made my top teams, Auburn wasn't in there," Odem said, according to Rivals' Caleb Jones. "Now, in my final decision, Auburn is one of my top teams."
McGriff visited Odem in the spring. Odem then was convinced to visit the Plains. After the visit this week, the Tigers found themselves back in business.
"It was very impressive," Odem said. "It was way better than what I thought. I thought it was in the middle of nowhere. So it shocked me...The town, the campus, the facilities and stuff. It's a great college town."
The four-star defensive back is one of the most sought-after players in the 2026 class with 50 offers so far. Of that, five of them are classified as ‘warm’ by247Sports including Auburn.
Alongside Auburn, other programs such as Clemson, Oklahoma, Ohio State and Nebraska are in the top five for Odem. All five schools have scheduled visits with Odem. At this point in time, only Ohio State (Friday) and Nebraska (June 20) have yet to have their visits with the defensive back.
The only SEC school seemingly left in the running, Auburn's pedigree stands out to Odem.
"Just SEC football," Odem said. "They won national championships, so that means it can be done again. Just trying to see what the program has done with the past so I know what they can do in the future."