Auburn Chipping Away at Nation's No. 1 RB
The Auburn Tigers continue to chip away at the nation's top-rated running back recruit in the class of 2026.
Five-star Ezavier Crowell of Jackson (Ala.) has once again taken a visit with the Tigers this past weekend, according to 247Sports, marking his second trip to Auburn this year. He already has a third scheduled for the early summer.
The Tigers will be looking to find the next dynamic running back as Jarquez Hunter is graduating and heading to the 2025 NFL Draft with Crowell as an option after 2025.
Should he join the Tigers, Crowell could give Auburn one of the most exciting young running back rooms in the nation. He would join former UConn transfer Durell Robinson and 2025 recruit Alvin Henderson who are expected to make heavy contributions in the rushing game during Saturday's "A-Day" spring game.
"My fit would be good here because, like [running backs coach Derrick] Nix said, I run offensive, so he likes to use the backs," Crowell said, according to Rivals' Caleb Jones. "Just excited to see the process there. He makes them. Just the relationship we keep building."
In Crowell's high school career so far, he has 3,701 rushing yards on 334 carries and 56 rushing touchdowns. He also has 20 catches for 470 yards and six touchdowns. While he is the highest rated running back in the nation, he is the fourth-best recruit in the state and 42nd-best recruit in the nation.
Crowell currently is classified as “warm” with the Tigers alongside several other schools among his 34 offers including rival Alabama, Florida State, Texas and rival Georgia.
All five schools have scheduled visits. The Tigers have their third visit with Crowell scheduled for June 13, which is the third of his five scheduled visits this summer. Crowell did not list a leader among the five schools he's set summer visits with and hasn't announced plans for a commitment date.
