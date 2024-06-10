Auburn Commitment Jakaleb Faulk visits Florida Gators
Despite a commitment to the Auburn Tigers and an older brother currently playing, four-star EDGE Jakaleb Faulk’s (Highland Home, Ala.) commitment is far from over, and the Florida Gators are contenders.
Following his weekend official visit to Gainesville, Faulk said the Gators made up a ton of ground after initial communication faded following the departures of former defensive coordinator Patrick Toney and analyst Jamar Chaney after the 2022 season, he told Cam Parker of Gators Illustrated.
“The highlight was basically just talking to the people and getting to know everybody again. I haven’t been here in a minute,” Faulk said after leaving his visit. “So, I mean, just to see everything that’s new and everything they were talking about the last time I was here, it’s just amazing to see. Everybody is so genuine and nice. I just can’t wait to get back.”
Although Toney’s and Chaney’s departures led to a brief lapse of communication between Faulk and the current staff, Florida has picked up conversations, and the Gators are back in contention.
As it stands, Faulk’s top-three consists of Auburn at the top with Florida and Alabama behind, he said. He will visit the Tigers next week before taking a trip to Tuscaloosa the week after.
Faulk explained that to get him to flip his commitment, it comes down to the environment.
“It won’t take much,” he said. “You’ve got to have genuine people, nice people and a great environment and people that will really pour into you and believe in you.”
Florida took a step forward “in a drastic way,” Faulk said, due to the Gators’ program having those characteristics.
With Toney and Chaney gone, new linebackers coach Ron Roberts, who also coached at Auburn last season, and edge coach Mike Peterson, who was on UF’s staff when they first recruited Faulk, have taken the lead on communication.
“I’ve got a great relationship. Great people. It’s cool to see (Roberts) here,” Faulk said. “... I knew (Roberts), but I didn’t know him well (at Auburn), but we had a good connection.”
Faulk also explained that while he’s an edge rusher, Florida sees him more as an inside linebacker who can rush the passer on third down.
“Basically, I could bring out the versatility in their defense,” he explained of Roberts and Petersons’ pitch to him. “I have a pretty unique skill set, and I can help them out in many ways.”
However, not only does Auburn hold his commitment, but they also have familial ties to Faulk. His older brother, Keldric, is a second-year defensive lineman with the Tigers. That being said, those ties may not fully convince Faulk to follow in his brother’s footsteps.
“He told me that if it’s Auburn, go to Auburn. If it’s Florida, go to Florida. Just choose my own path,” Faulk said. “Everything doesn’t revolve around him, and I have my own path.”
As Faulk contemplates his recruitment, Florida did get the benefit of a strong first impression, but with visits to Auburn and Alabama up next, it may be an uphill climb for the Gators to flip his commitment.