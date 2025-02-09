Auburn Commits Ranked in Early Top 25 By Bleacher Report
National Signing Day came and went just a few days ago. However, that doesn't mean we can’t start looking towards the recruiting of 2026. With Bleacher Report putting out that list, the Auburn Tigers are already seventh with just six players so far, five of which are four-star athletes. Three of those said players are all top-100 blue chip prospects, according to 247Sports. Here are those three players and what they could bring to Auburn, come 2026.
Hezekah Harris, Four-Star Edge Linebacker, Huntsville, Ala.
Harris committed to Auburn back on July 27, 2024. The linebacker is rated as the third-best in the state, sixth-best as an Edge and 49th nationally, according to 247Sports Composite. While he is committed to Auburn, Harris has offers from Florida, Alabama, Florida State and Georgia. He has 18 offers in total. Expert Tom Loy, who is a 247Sports National Recruiting Analyst has Harris sticking with his choice to go to Auburn.
Devin Carter, Four-Star Wide Receiver, Douglasville, Ga.
Carter committed to the Tigers on Jan. 11 of this year. Carter is rated 10th-best in the state, the 12th-best receiver and 73rd nationally. Despite committing to Auburn, the Colorado Buffaloes, Alabama Crimson Tide, Arkansas Razorbacks and Clemson Tigers are all in the mix among his total 35 offers.
Carter as a freshman was a starter for his team where they went 11-3. He had 30 receptions for 490 yards and six touchdowns. He also was named to the Freshman All-American Bowl.
Shadarius Toddle, Four-Star Linebacker, Mobile, Ala.
Toddle committed to the Tigers on the same day as Harris did (July 27, 2024). He received 33 offers, but chose Auburn and has been committed since July. Toddle had a bunch of offers from throughout the southeast including Georgia, Alabama A&M, Alabama State and Arkansas.
He is rated as the seventh-best linebacker in the state, the eighth-best at his position and 95th nationally. In 2024, he had 157 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, two sacks and an interception. By the time he is a Tiger, he could be a player that is always around the ball, constantly ringing ball carriers down.