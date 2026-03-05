Auburn Continues Push to Make Early Impression on 2028 Class

The Auburn Tigers have been quite busy with the 2028 class in recent days, with players like Luke Nabors and Avery Thompson receiving offers from the program. Now, Golesh seems to be pivoting to the tight end role, as the university offered Theo Schott on Monday.

Schott is a 6-foot-4, 210-pound sophomore at Zionsville High School in Indiana, and he currently holds offers from LSU, Florida, Georgia and many others. Auburn Tigers on SI caught up with Schott recently to discuss his recruitment, his Auburn offer and his play as a whole.

“The Auburn offer is another great opportunity that I have,” he said. “I received the offer after a conversation with Coach Scott. We talked about the culture that they’re building and how they are working day in and day out to prepare for the fall.”

Over eight games in his sophomore season, Schott managed to put together 26 receptions for 305 yards and three touchdowns, good for an average of 11.7 yards per reception. Schott told Auburn on SI that the Auburn staff took notice.

“The reason [Coach Scott] said that he extended the offer was my skill set that I bring to the table,” he said. “He says he likes my versatility, speed, and ability to make plays anywhere on the field.”

Despite being just a sophomore, Schott already has a strong understanding of his abilities and how he plays the game of football.

“I would say the way I play my game off of is like a Brock Bowers,” he said. “He can make plays on any part of the field. But I would say my skills are very unique to the position.”

Schott, Nabors and Thompson now all have the chance to be the first recruits of Auburn’s currently empty 2028 class, but Golesh and company will have to convince them to commit first. For now, Schott will continue to keep an eye on Auburn while developing his game.

“Auburn is a very iconic program,” Schott said. “It will be very cool to see how the team looks this fall.”

