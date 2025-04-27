Auburn Continues to Push for Four-Star RB
The Auburn Tigers continue to push for one of the nation's top running back prospects in the class of 2026.
Four-star Jae Lamar of Moultrie (Ga.) Colquitt County High School on Saturday cut his top schools list from 10 to six and, once again, included Auburn. Also among his finalists are Clemson, Florida State, Georgia, Miami and Ohio State.
Lamar (6-0, 205 pounds) is a top 10 running back recruit in the class of 2026, according to On3.
As it stands, Georgia seems to be after making a push in February, but Auburn could find themselves atop his list after a scheduled official visit this summer. Lamar is set to visit The Plains on May 16 before trips to Georgia (May 30), Miami (June 13) and Florida State (June 20).
Lamar is expected to announce his decision on July 4, making his visit with Auburn that much more important.
Auburn currently has no commits at the running back position in its 2026 recruiting class but are also finalists for four-star Ezavier Crowell, who has since been crystal balled to rival Alabama. The Tigers' 2026 recruiting class currently ranks 13th nationally, according to On3, with seven commits.
The Tigers hold pledges from four-star receivers Devin Carter and Denairius Gray and three-star offensive lineman Parker Pritchett on the offensive side of the ball, while four-star linebackers Shadarius Toodle and JaMichael Garrett alongside four-star edge rusher Hezekiah Harris and three-star safety Wayne Henry compose its defensive commits.