Top 2026 Running Back Names Auburn as Finalist
The Auburn Tigers are a step closer to landing one of the nation’s top running backs, as four-star prospect class of 2026 prospect Jae Lamar has narrowed his list down to 10 schools with the Tigers remaining in the mix.
Lamar, a standout from Moultrie (Ga.) Colquitt County High School, holds a 95.55/100 247Sports composite ranking, making him the No. 7 running back and a top-100 player in the 2026 class. His junior campaign showcased his explosive playmaking ability, averaging a remarkable 7.9 yards per carry while finishing with 885 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns.
The competition for Lamar is stiff, as he is also considering Georgia, Ohio State, Florida, Miami, Florida State, North Carolina, Clemson, Tennessee, and Alabama. He has an official visit scheduled with Auburn on May 16, and has also set up trips to Miami, Florida State, and Georgia in the coming months.
The Tigers have offered 20 other running backs in the class of 2026, but don’t have a commitment yet. If Lamar ended up committing to Auburn, he would be the Tigers third offensive commitment from the 2026 recruiting cycle.
Last week, Auburn was also included in the top-10 for four-star running back Ezavier Crowell. According to On3, Crowell is the No. 2 running back in the country, and the No. 28 overall player in his class.
The Tigers currently boast the nation's No. 16 recruiting class in 2026, according to 247 Sports, with six commits, headlined by four-star edge rusher Hezekiah Harris.