Why Auburn is 'Definitely Top Five' for OL Recruit with Miami, Ohio State Offers

The future of the Auburn Tigers’ offensive line remains quite unclear, but that could quickly change with a couple of big-time additions. One such potential prospect, Charlie Pisani, visited the Plains on Thursday and was quite impressed with what he saw.

Pisani is currently listed as a three-star 2028 offensive line prospect, and he is rated as the 17th-best offensive lineman in the class as well as the 38th-best player from his home state of Florida. After his visit, Auburn Tigers on SI caught up with Pisani to chat all things Auburn, including his opinions on the visit and his interest in the program.

“I really like the way they’re going,” he said. “I see good things going on, and I’m excited for what they have this year. With the new staff, but also everyone’s really new, everyone’s a little young. They’re trying to mold things together, but I see good things going on there, and I’m excited to see what they do this year.”

However, confidence in Auburn’s upcoming year does not necessarily translate to interest in the program, so where does Auburn rank for Pisani?

“They’re definitely top-five,” he said. “I definitely want to visit again, come up for a game this fall. I’m gonna be coming up for camp with my parents this summer.”

This is a great vote of confidence from Pisani, who holds offers from top programs like Miami, Ohio State and Florida. Frankly, it is not hard to see why he has been so highly sought-after, especially with the way he holds himself on the field.

“I have a switch on the field,” he said. “Off the field, I’m a calm guy, I stay respectful, collected, but once I’m on the field, I completely switch personalities. I’m very intelligent, both on the field and off of it.”

Pisani still has two more years of high school ball before it will be time to head to college, but he already has an idea of exactly what he is looking for in his future program.

“Somewhere that has a good academic institution,” he said. “On the football side, somewhere that’s gonna develop me, a coach that will develop me into a starter, and maybe even a draft prospect, within 2-3 years. If I see good things happening in a program, going in the right direction, of course I’m gonna be leaning towards that school.”

Pisani would be a great acquisition for an Auburn offensive line that is still looking for its future identity, especially a potential founding member of an Auburn 2028 class that is still looking for its first commitment.

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