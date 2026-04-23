LB Recruit Talks Auburn Offer: ‘They Are for Sure Top Five’

Linebacker play has been a hallmark of DJ Durkin’s Auburn Tigers defenses over the past few years, whether through Eugene Asante, Demarcus Riddick, Xavier Atkins or any other of several top players, and now the Tigers have a chance to land a linebacker who could be the next big name in the program.

Brydon Feister is a 6-foot-3, 210-pound three-star linebacker who hails from Akron, Ohio, and he is currently rated as the 46th-best linebacker in the 2028 class and the 19th-best player from his home state of Ohio. The Tigers offered Feister on Thursday, so Auburn Tigers on SI caught up with the young star to talk all things Auburn.

“I hopped on the phone with a coach,” he said. “He told me he loved my film and he would love to have me and then gave the offer… I’ve spoken to two of the coaches, [Coach Golesh] and a linebackers coach, both had great energy and seemed like they couldn’t wait to get me down there.”

So, where does Auburn stand on a recruiting board that already boasts offers from top programs like Ohio State, Penn State, Indiana and Oregon?

“I will be down there hopefully soon,” he said, “to see campus and whatnot. Auburn has just hopped in my recruiting, but I like the school a lot; they are for sure top five.”

Feister is, aside from football, a two-time state wrestling champion, which requires a level of aggression that is quite clear in the way he plays linebacker.

“I will approach the rest of high school with a mentality of the guy across from me is in my way of those colleges, so they gotta be removed,” he said. “What you need to know about my game is that’s how I play, that’s how I was raised to play: bleed, cry, sweat and die on that field for the name on the jersey.”

Many recruits have a player or players that they look up to or model their game after. Feister, however, has a more unique take on the idea.

“I model my game after me,” he said. “[I’m] one of a kind. I wanna have my hand in the dirt running through the face of these 6-8 365-pound linemen.”

Though Feister still has a full two years left in high school, it is easy to see why he is already being so highly sought-after by top programs. His mentality, measurables, and wrestling prowess have built him into a defensive weapon that any school would be happy to have.

If Auburn wants him to be a part of their future, they will certainly have to make a strong impression on the young linebacker, but a top-five start for the Tigers is certainly nothing to scoff at.

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