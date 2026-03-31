Why Auburn is 'Definitely' Top-Five for RB Recruit

The Auburn Tigers have a rich and storied history at the running back position, and three-star running back prospect Kelsey Gerald may just add his name to Tiger history in the not-so-distant future. The young back visited the Plains for the Tigers’ annual Pro Day on Saturday, received an offer from the program and told Auburn on SI that he was quite impressed with what he saw.

“What stood out to me the most is they were a high energetic squad, and saying they are a new program, everything was organized and all well put together,” he said. “I plan on coming back sometime in June for an official visit… Auburn is definitely a top 5 school for me!”

Gerald, who stands at six feet tall and 205 pounds, is a three-star 2027 running back who hails from Lake Worth (Fla.). He has been quite highly sought after throughout his recruitment thus far, picking up offers from top teams like defending national champion Indiana, as well as Kentucky and Florida State, among others, and it is not hard to see why.

“My work ethic is the biggest part of my game,” he said. “I will work to be the best player in the room and be the best between all 22 on the field.”

The young back has visited many programs throughout his recruitment, but this particular visit to Auburn stuck out to him for a variety of reasons, not the least of which being the facilities.

“My first impression was shocked,” he admitted. “The biggest thing I noticed first was the amazing facility Auburn has… everything about the facility is up to date and they have new tech and resources that a lot of places in the country do not have.”

Overall, Gerald appears quite enamored with the Tigers in all aspects, and with his mention of the Tigers standing strong in his top five, it is clear that Golesh could be on track to land a program-defining recruit.

“The visit was amazing, love the people there, loved the city and everything is had to offer,” he said. “The offer went pretty well. It was a long process building relationships with coaches and coming to see the place.”

Of course, Gerald still has a whole senior season ahead of him, so there will be ample opportunity for the Tigers to make another push if Golesh feels Gerald is the future of the Tigers’ room. However, if Auburn is not careful, it may lose Gerald to another top program.

“If Auburn is the place I decide to commit to, I just want the people to know I will be someone who works harder than anyone in the program,” he said. “I want to create an instant impact, be someone who you can’t take off the field, and be a complete game changer. If Auburn is my spot I will be the fave of the program and become one of the greats to get my name engraved somewhere within the school!”

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