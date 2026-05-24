Where Auburn Stands for OL Rance Brown One Day Before Commitment Announcement

The Auburn Tigers are poised to land their next big commitment, just one week after the conclusion of Big Cat Weekend. Rance Brown, an offensive lineman from Brentwood, Tenn, recently announced that he is down to just two schools and will announce his commitment on Monday.

Brown’s final decision, which is slated to be made on Monday at 11 a.m. CT, will come down to Auburn or Kentucky. Currently, Auburn stands with a 94 percent chance in On3/Rivals’ Recruiting Prediction Machine to land the offensive lineman as a result of predictions from Chad Simmons, Steve Wiltfong and Adam Luckett.

Brown is a three-star offensive tackle who is currently ranked as the 83rd-best offensive tackle in the 2027 class, as well as the 40th-best in-class player from his home state of Tennessee.

Three-star offensive tackle Rance Brown is set to announce his commitment on Monday, May 25 at 12 pm ET / 11 am CT, LIVE on the @CBSSportsCFB YouTube Channel.



Will it be Auburn or Kentucky?



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— @RanceBrown10 —@247Sports . @247recruiting pic.twitter.com/79cWStIBNy — Tom Loy (@TomLoy247) May 23, 2026

Back in early March, when he first received his offer from Auburn, Brown told Auburn Tigers on SI that the Tigers were already in his top three, which was an early good sign that has blossomed into a high chance to land at Auburn.

“You can’t beat having a program and loves football more than just football itself,” he said. “It just means something more to them, and that means something more to me.”

A unique aspect of Brown’s recruitment is how the Tigers’ previous staff completely overlooked him, while Alex Golesh, the newest head coach on the Plains, has devoted much time and many resources to landing Brown.

“I felt like I was heavily overlooked by the last staff at Auburn,” Brown said. “They invited me to a camp to ‘earn an offer,’ so I came down to camp and balled out, but didn’t receive an offer. It kinda felt like a slap in the face, because I feel like I’m a top-caliber player that can play anywhere in the country right now.”

And a top-caliber player Brown has proven himself to be, indeed, as even though he has cut many schools out of his recruitment at this point, he still holds offers from top programs like Tennessee.

However, with a strong chance to land on the Plains, Brown seems to be Auburn’s to lose. With that said, Brown was clear that he emphasizes relationships quite heavily in his recruitment, so the impact of Kentucky’s staff could shock the world on Monday.

“It’s going to be hard for me,” he admitted back when he got his offer. “I’m a guy who builds relationships quick and I like good people. There’s so many good people out there, especially those offensive line coaches I’ve talked to. In the end, it’s going to come down to my relationship with my position coach and where I see suits me the best.”

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